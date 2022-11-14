Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
On Milwaukee
Mark your calendars for Shorewood Winterfest on Dec. 5
The annual Shorewood event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 will mark the official start to the holiday season. Bring the kids and stroll through the Village of Shorewood on this festive evening filled with fun activities from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The official Village tree and menorah lighting will take...
On Milwaukee
Branch out this season and swing by Feztival of Trees
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Five is the magic number for Tripoli Shrine Center’s beloved Feztival of Trees. The indoor, family-friendly event celebrates five golden rings this year and costs only $5 for adults – it's free for kids.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Farewell to Rev. Nathan Reesman on December 11, 2022
West Bend, Wi – The Knights of Columbus is hosting a Farewell Social and Dinner in honor of Rev. Nathan Reesman, who served our council for 13 years as our beloved Chaplin. It will be at The Columbian. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a social before dinner to say our farewells personally to Rev. Reesman followed by a sit-down dinner at 6 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
On Milwaukee
Rock Bottom Brewery is permanently closed
An employee confirmed by telephone on Thursday that Rock Bottom Brewery, 740 N. Plankinton Ave., is permanently closed. The employee said he was not told why the restaurant was closing, but said Rock Bottom was closed as of this past Monday. A list of locations on the company's main website...
On Milwaukee
Bublr installs bikeshare station at the Deer District
About a week ago, Bublr Bikes installed a new bikeshare station on south side of Juneau Avenue at North 5th Street in the Deer District. The station is just outside the Fiserv Forum and just across the street from the new The Trade hotel, expected to open in March. When...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Pabst Around Milwaukee: Illustrated map details vast reach of Captain Frederick Pabst beyond his brewery
The Pabst Mansion, the historic 1892 home of Captain Frederick Pabst and his family, recently released the beautifully illustrated map “Pabst Around Milwaukee” to share the extent of what had been the Beer Baron’s enterprises across the County. The idea behind the “Pabst Around Milwaukee” map was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Foxtown Station looking to open early summer 2023
MEQUON - The roughly 16,000-square-foot building along a railroad track in Mequon that will include a restaurant, beer garden and arcade plans to open early summer 2023. Foxtown Station, which was first approved in 2020, will be located just west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail at 6209 W. Mequon Road and is a part of the Foxtown Development, a mixed-use neighborhood in Mequon’s Town Center that launched in 2019 with the opening of Foxtown Brewing.
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toast in Cedarburg is about to open
Looking for a groovy good time in a 60’s and 70’s themed restaurant that serves up amazing food? Toast in Cedarburg is about to open and Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the breakfast that will have you coming back again and again.
Milwaukee native wins PBR beer can art contest
Alyssa Borkowski's vapor-wave style artwork is one of ten pieces selected to be featured on PBR cans.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shake Shack opening in Brookfield on Thursday
BROOKFIELD — Casual burger and shake chain Shake Shack is opening its third Wisconsin location on Thursday in Brookfield with giveaways, special menu items and a fundraiser. The Brookfield location at the former Perkins site, 585 N. Barker Road, will be the first drive-thru location in Wisconsin and one of only nine worldwide, according to Katie Scott, manager of brand communications with Shake Shack.
On Milwaukee
Flat Out Friday tickets now on sale
Flat Out Friday, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company, returns to Fiserv Forum on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. Originating in 2014, Flat Out Friday is indoor, flat track motorcycle racing on a sticky soda syrup track. Riders from the ages of six to 79 years old come from across the country to compete at the largest indoor flat track race in the U.S.A.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Milwaukee, Wisconsin
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Milwaukee for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. It’s no secret that relationships take work. But sometimes, the best way to rekindle the flame is to get away from it all. Here are a few tips on how to make the most of your getaway and enjoy some quality time with your wife or husband.
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee County approves first historic LGBTQ landmark
This week, The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved historic landmark designation for the site of the Black Nite Uprising, 400 N. Plankinton Ave. This is the first official historical monument, marker or memorial in Wisconsin to be devoted to the history of LGBTQ people. The Black Nite Uprising was...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Signage in place for new pizzeria on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A change is ahead for the building at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI. The location, formerly home to Schalla Jeweler, will morph into the new home of a well-established, locally owned and family-owned pizzeria. “Our plan is to move out of the...
On Milwaukee
Charter high school breaks ground in Bronzeville
A Milwaukee charter high school broke ground Tuesday on a new building on Tuesday. Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy (HFCA)'s new building at 2212 N. Vel Phillips Ave., announced earlier this year, was designed by Engberg Anderson Architects. It will be built on a vacant lot across from the former...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023
MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
On Milwaukee
Country star Zach Bryan returns to the Big Gig as 2023 Amp headliner
Another day, another live music announcement for Milwaukee – this one adding yet another Summerfest headliner to 2023's slate: rising country star Zach Bryan, who will take the Big Gig's biggest stage on Friday, July 7. Bryan last played Milwaukee last year at Summerfest, headlining the Miller Lite Oasis....
