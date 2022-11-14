ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark your calendars for Shorewood Winterfest on Dec. 5

The annual Shorewood event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 will mark the official start to the holiday season. Bring the kids and stroll through the Village of Shorewood on this festive evening filled with fun activities from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The official Village tree and menorah lighting will take...
SHOREWOOD, WI
On Milwaukee

Branch out this season and swing by Feztival of Trees

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Five is the magic number for Tripoli Shrine Center’s beloved Feztival of Trees. The indoor, family-friendly event celebrates five golden rings this year and costs only $5 for adults – it's free for kids.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Farewell to Rev. Nathan Reesman on December 11, 2022

West Bend, Wi – The Knights of Columbus is hosting a Farewell Social and Dinner in honor of Rev. Nathan Reesman, who served our council for 13 years as our beloved Chaplin. It will be at The Columbian. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a social before dinner to say our farewells personally to Rev. Reesman followed by a sit-down dinner at 6 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction

MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Rock Bottom Brewery is permanently closed

An employee confirmed by telephone on Thursday that Rock Bottom Brewery, 740 N. Plankinton Ave., is permanently closed. The employee said he was not told why the restaurant was closing, but said Rock Bottom was closed as of this past Monday. A list of locations on the company's main website...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Bublr installs bikeshare station at the Deer District

About a week ago, Bublr Bikes installed a new bikeshare station on south side of Juneau Avenue at North 5th Street in the Deer District. The station is just outside the Fiserv Forum and just across the street from the new The Trade hotel, expected to open in March. When...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Foxtown Station looking to open early summer 2023

MEQUON - The roughly 16,000-square-foot building along a railroad track in Mequon that will include a restaurant, beer garden and arcade plans to open early summer 2023. Foxtown Station, which was first approved in 2020, will be located just west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail at 6209 W. Mequon Road and is a part of the Foxtown Development, a mixed-use neighborhood in Mequon’s Town Center that launched in 2019 with the opening of Foxtown Brewing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toast in Cedarburg is about to open

Looking for a groovy good time in a 60’s and 70’s themed restaurant that serves up amazing food? Toast in Cedarburg is about to open and Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the breakfast that will have you coming back again and again.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Shake Shack opening in Brookfield on Thursday

BROOKFIELD — Casual burger and shake chain Shake Shack is opening its third Wisconsin location on Thursday in Brookfield with giveaways, special menu items and a fundraiser. The Brookfield location at the former Perkins site, 585 N. Barker Road, will be the first drive-thru location in Wisconsin and one of only nine worldwide, according to Katie Scott, manager of brand communications with Shake Shack.
BROOKFIELD, WI
On Milwaukee

Flat Out Friday tickets now on sale

Flat Out Friday, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company, returns to Fiserv Forum on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. Originating in 2014, Flat Out Friday is indoor, flat track motorcycle racing on a sticky soda syrup track. Riders from the ages of six to 79 years old come from across the country to compete at the largest indoor flat track race in the U.S.A.
MILWAUKEE, WI
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Milwaukee for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. It’s no secret that relationships take work. But sometimes, the best way to rekindle the flame is to get away from it all. Here are a few tips on how to make the most of your getaway and enjoy some quality time with your wife or husband.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Milwaukee County approves first historic LGBTQ landmark

This week, The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved historic landmark designation for the site of the Black Nite Uprising, 400 N. Plankinton Ave. This is the first official historical monument, marker or memorial in Wisconsin to be devoted to the history of LGBTQ people. The Black Nite Uprising was...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Charter high school breaks ground in Bronzeville

A Milwaukee charter high school broke ground Tuesday on a new building on Tuesday. Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy (HFCA)'s new building at 2212 N. Vel Phillips Ave., announced earlier this year, was designed by Engberg Anderson Architects. It will be built on a vacant lot across from the former...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023

MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Country star Zach Bryan returns to the Big Gig as 2023 Amp headliner

Another day, another live music announcement for Milwaukee – this one adding yet another Summerfest headliner to 2023's slate: rising country star Zach Bryan, who will take the Big Gig's biggest stage on Friday, July 7. Bryan last played Milwaukee last year at Summerfest, headlining the Miller Lite Oasis....
MILWAUKEE, WI

