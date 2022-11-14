Read full article on original website
10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform
Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
House Financial Services Committee Announces December Hearing on FTX Collapse
The downfall of crypto trading platform FTX has triggered a worldwide regulatory investigation, and now the U.S. House Financial Services Committee is undertaking a bipartisan hearing on the matter in December. The committee will focus on the once-heralded exchange’s collapse and the broader consequences of FTX’s failure for the digital...
Binance CEO Zhao's Crypto Recovery Fund Proposal Draws Support
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s proposal to form a recovery fund for the crypto industry is reportedly drawing a positive response from firms interested in contributing. “There are players that have strong financials and we should band together; we’ve got significant interest so far,” Zhao said while speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported Wednesday (Nov. 16).
Alameda Research Made Loans to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Execs
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research reportedly made $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” with the majority going to then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of his majority-owned companies and two other executives. The loans include $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $543 million...
SMB Financial Automation Firm BILL Buys Finmark and Aims to Expand
Financial automation software provider BILL announced Wednesday (Nov. 16) that it has completed its acquisition of SMB financial planning company Finmark. BILL first revealed the acquisition agreement on Nov. 3, stating at that time that the move to acquire Finmark came as a way to expand BILL’s SMB planning and cash flow analytics capabilities.
Bankful Looks to Help Unbanked SMBs After Rebrand
Payment service provider Pinwheel is rebranding as Bankful as it shifts from serving smaller businesses to financial institutions of all sizes. According to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) news release, banks can now offer their clients integrations into website builders and eCommerce platforms like Wix. “This rebrand ushers in a fundamentally...
Report: FTX Founder Tries to Raise Cash Amid Bankruptcy
The cryptocurrency exchange he launched may be broke and under investigation, but FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is still hoping to raise enough cash to cover the firm’s users. That’s according to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which cited unnamed sources. Bankman-Fried and a...
Finzly Launches Treasury Management Platform for Global Banking
FinTech Finzly has released an advanced version of its treasury management platform that enables banks to offer their business, commercial and corporate clients global transaction banking features. The new Experience Hub can be added to existing digital banking platforms or offered as the primary digital banking tool, Finzly said Thursday...
Visa Taps President Ryan McInerney to Become CEO Feb. 1
Visa has announced that the company’s long-serving president, Ryan McInerney, will become CEO as of Feb. 1, with current CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. transitioning to the executive chairman’s role. In McInerney’s current post, which he has held since 2013, he is responsible for Visa’s global businesses in...
Extend and Bank of the West Team on SMB Virtual Cards
Virtual card and spend management platform Extend is now collaborating with Bank of the West to enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to add Extend’s capabilities to their existing Bank of the West commercial card. This pairing enables SMBs to control company credit cards and streamline spend management without...
Flywire Teams With HDFC to Streamline Education Payments
Payments software company Flywire has teamed up with India's HDFC Bank to help students in India pay education fees at institutions around the world. The companies said in a Thursday (Nov. 17) news release that the integration streamlines payments for students and families while also making sure they comply with international translation guidelines.
Bump Teams With Mastercard, Highnote to Help Creators
With the global creator economy expanding, financial services platform Bump has teamed up with Mastercard and card issuer Highnote to launch the Bump Creator Card. The card, announced Wednesday (Nov. 16), is designed to break down financial barriers facing independent creators face while helping them build brands and businesses. “The...
BaFin President: Banks’ Interest in Crypto is ‘Limited’
In an interview published on the European Central Bank website, Mark Branson, member of the supervisory board of the ECB and president of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), warned that effective regulation is needed to prevent crypto market volatility from spilling over into the financial sector. “Not all...
Bitcoin Futures Investment Firm Valkyrie Cuts 30% of Staff
Digital asset investment firm Valkyrie Investments has reportedly cut about one-third of its 23-person staff over the last few weeks, joining many other companies in the sector that have done the same. The two-year-old company said its operations have continued without disruption and that it will soon be launching a...
Mastercard Projects 15% Growth in Black Friday Spending
Mastercard is offering a sunny forecast for Black Friday, with its SpendingPulse report projecting a 15% growth in retail sales on the day after Thanksgiving. “Expect Black Friday shopping to be in full force across channels this year,” Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated, said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15) accompanying the report. “While retailers have already been heavily discounting this season, consumers and retailers are likely holding out for some special offers to land on the biggest promotional day of the year.”
SBF Spin Machine Sets Cycle to Reputation Wash
While FTX’s bankruptcy continues to reverberate across the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem, negatively impacting perception of the entire space, the exchange’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), spent the weekend calling contacts in search of new commitments from investors while squeezing in an interview with The New York Times that has been widely panned for its lack of bite.
Competitors Hope Rapid FTX Collapse Isn’t Rabid, Too
The knock-on effects of Sam Bankman-Fried’s abrupt heel-turn from evangelist darling to canary in the crypto coalmine are starting to show, as industry actors rush to distance themselves -- and their business fundamentals — from the rug-pull implosion of FTX. With the help of a marquee investor roster,...
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
JPMorgan Payments Announces New EMEA Payments and Commerce Solutions Co-Head
J.P. Morgan Payments is appointing Ludovic Houri as its new co-head of EMEA payments and commerce solutions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Before coming to J.P. Morgan, Houri was the CEO of Dalenys, a Belgian payment platform, and vice president of product, payment and...
ADP Adds Earned Wage Access to Payment Platform
Human capital management solutions provider ADP has added earned wage access (EWA) to its Wisely by ADP payment platform. The EWA feature, which is offered in partnership with DailyPay, allows employees to access their earned wages before payday at no cost. This helps employees manage their finances and gives employers another way to attract talent, ADP said Thursday (Nov. 17) in a press release.
