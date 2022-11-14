Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO