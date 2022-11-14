ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Police reports

• A Mount Airy woman has been accused of stalking, according to city police reports. Stefanie Sizemore Easter, 57, of 150 N. Summit Drive, was served Monday afternoon with a criminal summons for that charge, which had been issued Saturday with Samuel Julian Duke, a Belhaven Drive resident, listed as the complainant.
City seeks to buy site for $300,000

Mount Airy officials are proposing to spend $300,000 for property on Franklin Street — not the site there of the former Koozies building recently razed, as one might think due to the timing involved, but elsewhere on that roadway. The location involved was identified Wednesday as 314 Franklin St.,...
RCC to host vendor fair Saturday

A vendor fair is scheduled Saturday at Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy, with the United Fund of Surry to benefit. The event, planned in the RCC gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will offer a wide array. This will include houseplants, Christmas products such as clothes and animated...
Virginia tightens landfill rules

Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NC environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry

North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
City holiday parade getting ready to roll

Santa Claus soon will be coming to town for Mount Airy’s holiday parade and, similar to his elves, organizers are working hard to make that event a memorable occasion. “The Mount Airy Downtown Business Association (DBA) is excited to present the annual Christmas parade for the city of Mount Airy and neighboring communities,” according to an announcement by Jennie Lowry, an official of that group.
Holiday House tour to get underway

The Mount Airy Restoration Foundation will be holding its 33rd Christmas Holiday House Tour this year, with select area homes opening for public tours during the first weekend of December. This year the tour will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and then on Sunday,...
Local group takes ‘Aktion’ against hunger

Aktion Club members stand beside bags of food they assembled Tuesday night which will be distributed to persons in need. Those participating include, front row from left, Angel Flanagan and Neil Joyner. On the back row are Zack Carter and Amy Sisk. Zack Carter fills a bag Tuesday night. People...
Pushback growing against North Carolina’s COVID liability law

March 19, 2020, was supposed to be a joyful day for Zeb Smathers — a lawyer and the mayor of Canton, N.C. — and his wife Ashley. The Haywood County residents had been looking forward to the birth of their first child. Instead, the Smathers are now suing one of the largest for-profit hospital chains in the U.S. for malpractice, but a wide-ranging COVID-related law that shields health care providers from civil liability will make that more difficult.
Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses

Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
North Carolina’s Official State Symbols

NC 101: Find this story and much more in our new publication, NC 101— a 200-page collectors’ issue filled with state icons and institutions, from barbecue to the Blue Ridge Parkway — on newsstands now! Whether you’re a native or a newcomer, it’s the ultimate guide to North Carolina.
Surry 250 highlights area’s musical legacy

Backstep will be in Mount Airy Friday, Nov. 18, as part of the Surry 250 events at the Earle Theater. (submitted photo) The Slate Mountain Ramblers Marsha Todd, Richard Bowman, Barbara Bowman, and Randy Hiatt will be performing Friday as part of the Surry 250 event hosted by Paul Brown. (submitted photo)
