Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Mount Airy woman has been accused of stalking, according to city police reports. Stefanie Sizemore Easter, 57, of 150 N. Summit Drive, was served Monday afternoon with a criminal summons for that charge, which had been issued Saturday with Samuel Julian Duke, a Belhaven Drive resident, listed as the complainant.
Mount Airy News
City seeks to buy site for $300,000
Mount Airy officials are proposing to spend $300,000 for property on Franklin Street — not the site there of the former Koozies building recently razed, as one might think due to the timing involved, but elsewhere on that roadway. The location involved was identified Wednesday as 314 Franklin St.,...
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
Mount Airy News
RCC to host vendor fair Saturday
A vendor fair is scheduled Saturday at Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy, with the United Fund of Surry to benefit. The event, planned in the RCC gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will offer a wide array. This will include houseplants, Christmas products such as clothes and animated...
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
bpr.org
NC environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry
North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
Mount Airy News
City holiday parade getting ready to roll
Santa Claus soon will be coming to town for Mount Airy’s holiday parade and, similar to his elves, organizers are working hard to make that event a memorable occasion. “The Mount Airy Downtown Business Association (DBA) is excited to present the annual Christmas parade for the city of Mount Airy and neighboring communities,” according to an announcement by Jennie Lowry, an official of that group.
biltmorebeacon.com
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
New Hanover Sheriff Ed McMahon holds one of his campaign signs as voters arrive at Eaton Elementary School in Wilmington Election Day night, less than two hours before polls closed across the county. The photo was taken at 5:38 p.m. and the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Photo: Mark Darrough / Carolina Public Press.
Mount Airy News
Holiday House tour to get underway
The Mount Airy Restoration Foundation will be holding its 33rd Christmas Holiday House Tour this year, with select area homes opening for public tours during the first weekend of December. This year the tour will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and then on Sunday,...
Mount Airy News
Local group takes ‘Aktion’ against hunger
Aktion Club members stand beside bags of food they assembled Tuesday night which will be distributed to persons in need. Those participating include, front row from left, Angel Flanagan and Neil Joyner. On the back row are Zack Carter and Amy Sisk. Zack Carter fills a bag Tuesday night. People...
NC House District 73 could decide supermajority
Right now, Republicans are just one seat short of a supermajority that would allow them to override Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes.
WFAE.org
Pushback growing against North Carolina’s COVID liability law
March 19, 2020, was supposed to be a joyful day for Zeb Smathers — a lawyer and the mayor of Canton, N.C. — and his wife Ashley. The Haywood County residents had been looking forward to the birth of their first child. Instead, the Smathers are now suing one of the largest for-profit hospital chains in the U.S. for malpractice, but a wide-ranging COVID-related law that shields health care providers from civil liability will make that more difficult.
kiss951.com
Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses
Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
Most North Carolinians say stop putting up your Christmas decorations in October
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Forget the weather outside: Retail outlets went from frightful to delightful pretty early this year, putting up Santa Claus displays almost before ghosts and witches had finished haunting their aisles. And most of us think that Halloween is too early to start marketing for Christmas. That’s the findings of a […]
publicradioeast.org
Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
ourstate.com
North Carolina’s Official State Symbols
NC 101: Find this story and much more in our new publication, NC 101— a 200-page collectors’ issue filled with state icons and institutions, from barbecue to the Blue Ridge Parkway — on newsstands now! Whether you’re a native or a newcomer, it’s the ultimate guide to North Carolina.
qcnews.com
Threat of freezing rain prompts school schedule changes in several NC mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several school districts in North Carolina’s higher elevation have made changes to their schedules Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain. Watauga County Schools said it was moving to a remote learning day because of the potential for freezing rain arriving...
Mount Airy News
Surry 250 highlights area’s musical legacy
Backstep will be in Mount Airy Friday, Nov. 18, as part of the Surry 250 events at the Earle Theater. (submitted photo) The Slate Mountain Ramblers Marsha Todd, Richard Bowman, Barbara Bowman, and Randy Hiatt will be performing Friday as part of the Surry 250 event hosted by Paul Brown. (submitted photo)
