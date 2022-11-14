Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis claims ‘freedom first’ policies drive Florida’s tourism boom
The Governor explains the latest strong numbers from VISIT FLORIDA. Tourists continue to stream to the Sunshine State, and Gov. Ron DeSantis credits “freedom first” policies for the out-of-state surge. “Our freedom first policies continue to bring visitors to Florida from across the country and around the world,”...
Florida power companies push for another rate hike
A hearing in Tallahassee Thursday could determine whether many Floridians will pay more for electricity next year.
floridapolitics.com
Traci Deen: Florida’s green wave
The recent election spurred a lot of talk about red waves and blue waves, but a perhaps unnoticed wave that swept the polls in Florida this November was bright green. Once again, Floridians — red, blue and independent — voted for conservation. Voters in Polk, Brevard, Indian River,...
The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.
floridapolitics.com
Diagnosis for 11.17.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Despite ongoing pressure from some members of Congress, the public health emergency declared at the onset of...
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
floridapolitics.com
Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull & Associates again cracks $2M in quarterly earnings
The firm is on track to clear $8 million this year. The team at Rubin Turnbull & Associates is three for three on $2 million quarters this year, new compensation reports show. The firm led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull filed reports showing it earned at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature and another $1 million lobbying the executive branch. That is the top bracket for firm-level ranges, meaning Rubin Turnbull & Associates could have earned more.
floridapolitics.com
911 dispatchers overlooked, miss out on $1K bonuses from Gov. DeSantis
'All of this stuff that they go through is very stressful, and they need to be recognized for the work that they do.'. As Hurricane Ian swept across the beachfront towns of Southwest Florida, when panicked callers to 911 reported they were crouched in attics or standing in high water and fearful they would drown as floodwaters rose, Christine Hodges was a reassuring voice on the other end of the line.
floridapolitics.com
Citizens hikes Hurricane Ian loss estimate by $1.2B
Total losses for the state-run are now estimated at $3.8B. Citizens Property Insurance, a state-run company, pushed up its estimate of losses from Hurricane Ian by more than $1 billion, up to $3.8 billion in total, a result of costs of litigation and other claims-related expenses added to the forecast.
Floridians could pay billions to power companies to stormproof the grid
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Public Service Commission approved four plans submitted by power companies allowing roughly $22 billion for efforts to “harden” the state power grid over the next 10 years. On Thursday, commissioners will vote on just how much Florida power bills will go up. Those billions will be paid solely by […]
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis doles out $8.7M for workforce training in Ian-ravaged SW Florida
The money will expand nursing, commercial driver's license and other programs at state and technical colleges. An array of state colleges, technical colleges and workforce boards in Southwest Florida will receive $7.7 million to expand programs providing career training and education in specific fields, such as nursing, trucking and welding, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Cynthia Henderson joins Converge Public Strategies
She joins as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based state government relations practice. Veteran lobbyist Cynthia Henderson has joined Converge Public Strategies as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based Florida state government relations practice. Henderson brings over 20 years of advocacy experience to Converge’s...
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.
floridapolitics.com
‘DeFuture’? Ron to the Rescue super PAC kicks off with 2024 ad
A new Super PAC makes case for Ron DeSantis 2024. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be coy about plans to run for President in 2024, but supporters aren’t waiting to make that case for him, labeling DeSantis as “DeFuture.”. The “Ron to the Rescue” super PAC is rolling...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
utv44.com
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
defuniakherald.com
Decision undertaken to bring new Walton County administrator on board
After operating for over seven months with an interim county administrator, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has taken action aimed at filling the vacant county administrator position. The officials took up the matter at their Nov. 10 regular meeting at the Walton County Courthouse, prompted by Walton...
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried appeals dismissal of marijuana, Second Amendment lawsuit
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs will appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns, according to a court notice filed Wednesday. Fried filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice this year. Plaintiffs include medical-marijuana patients and a gun owner, who allege that the prohibitions violate Second Amendment rights. Federal laws bar certain people from buying and possessing guns, including people who use drugs illegally.
