Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis claims ‘freedom first’ policies drive Florida’s tourism boom

The Governor explains the latest strong numbers from VISIT FLORIDA. Tourists continue to stream to the Sunshine State, and Gov. Ron DeSantis credits “freedom first” policies for the out-of-state surge. “Our freedom first policies continue to bring visitors to Florida from across the country and around the world,”...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Traci Deen: Florida’s green wave

The recent election spurred a lot of talk about red waves and blue waves, but a perhaps unnoticed wave that swept the polls in Florida this November was bright green. Once again, Floridians — red, blue and independent — voted for conservation. Voters in Polk, Brevard, Indian River,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull & Associates again cracks $2M in quarterly earnings

The firm is on track to clear $8 million this year. The team at Rubin Turnbull & Associates is three for three on $2 million quarters this year, new compensation reports show. The firm led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull filed reports showing it earned at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature and another $1 million lobbying the executive branch. That is the top bracket for firm-level ranges, meaning Rubin Turnbull & Associates could have earned more.
floridapolitics.com

911 dispatchers overlooked, miss out on $1K bonuses from Gov. DeSantis

'All of this stuff that they go through is very stressful, and they need to be recognized for the work that they do.'. As Hurricane Ian swept across the beachfront towns of Southwest Florida, when panicked callers to 911 reported they were crouched in attics or standing in high water and fearful they would drown as floodwaters rose, Christine Hodges was a reassuring voice on the other end of the line.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Citizens hikes Hurricane Ian loss estimate by $1.2B

Total losses for the state-run are now estimated at $3.8B. Citizens Property Insurance, a state-run company, pushed up its estimate of losses from Hurricane Ian by more than $1 billion, up to $3.8 billion in total, a result of costs of litigation and other claims-related expenses added to the forecast.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Floridians could pay billions to power companies to stormproof the grid

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Public Service Commission approved four plans submitted by power companies allowing roughly $22 billion for efforts to “harden” the state power grid over the next 10 years. On Thursday, commissioners will vote on just how much Florida power bills will go up. Those billions will be paid solely by […]
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis doles out $8.7M for workforce training in Ian-ravaged SW Florida

The money will expand nursing, commercial driver's license and other programs at state and technical colleges. An array of state colleges, technical colleges and workforce boards in Southwest Florida will receive $7.7 million to expand programs providing career training and education in specific fields, such as nursing, trucking and welding, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Cynthia Henderson joins Converge Public Strategies

She joins as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based state government relations practice. Veteran lobbyist Cynthia Henderson has joined Converge Public Strategies as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based Florida state government relations practice. Henderson brings over 20 years of advocacy experience to Converge’s...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘DeFuture’? Ron to the Rescue super PAC kicks off with 2024 ad

A new Super PAC makes case for Ron DeSantis 2024. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be coy about plans to run for President in 2024, but supporters aren’t waiting to make that case for him, labeling DeSantis as “DeFuture.”. The “Ron to the Rescue” super PAC is rolling...
FLORIDA STATE
utv44.com

State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
defuniakherald.com

Decision undertaken to bring new Walton County administrator on board

After operating for over seven months with an interim county administrator, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has taken action aimed at filling the vacant county administrator position. The officials took up the matter at their Nov. 10 regular meeting at the Walton County Courthouse, prompted by Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried appeals dismissal of marijuana, Second Amendment lawsuit

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs will appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns, according to a court notice filed Wednesday. Fried filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice this year. Plaintiffs include medical-marijuana patients and a gun owner, who allege that the prohibitions violate Second Amendment rights. Federal laws bar certain people from buying and possessing guns, including people who use drugs illegally.

