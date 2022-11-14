ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Capitol Christmas trees donated by WV Christmas tree farmer

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1mJg_0jAjjDOt00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced today, November 14, 2022, two Christmas trees were delivered to the Capitol to begin the celebration of the holiday season.

Governor Justice declares Nov. 14-18 Winter Weather Awareness Week

Two Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis from his farm in Morgantown, WV. Rockis maintains over 12 different conifer seed orchards, which are primarily Canaan Fir. He also supplies a variety of seed and transplant materials to the Christmas tree and nursery industry throughout the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0YEz_0jAjjDOt00
Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis pictured with the two Firs

“When you think of the perfect Christmas tree to be displayed at our State Capitol that reflects what it means to be a West Virginian, you can’t find a better choice than a Canaan Fir,”

– Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis
CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

The lights will be turned on during Joyful Night, the annual holiday celebration at the State Capitol held on December 3, 2022.

“Cathy and I love to see the trees go up at the Capitol each year. They always bring so much joy to West Virginians and we love to turn the lights on at the annual Joyful Night celebration. We thank the Rockis family for their donation to West Virginia this year,” said Gov. Justice.

