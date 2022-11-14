Read full article on original website
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in
Severe weather set to impact the central U.S. Monday will bring risks of heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms
Severe weather is forecast across the Plains through Friday, bringing the possibility of hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Northwest will see snow.
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Weekend weather: Texas to see thunderstorms, possible tornadoes; moderate temperatures in Northeast, Plains
While pleasant weather is forecast for much of the country heading into the weekend, a system moving over the low Plains will bring thunderstorms to Texas.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Storm system to bring snow to every Western state, tornado threat to South
A potent storm system moving in from Canada will deliver snow to all 11 Western states in the next 48 hours, as well as trigger a tornado threat in the South, as the cold Arctic air meets the autumn warmth.
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
Pacific storm brings triple threat of flooding rain, damaging winds, heavy mountain snow
Wednesday night was the coldest in western Washington since last spring. But now the clouds are quickly increasing as a powerful Pacific storm looks to bring the triple threat of flooding rain, damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain arrives along the coastal beaches after lunch on Thursday, filling in...
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Tropics may be quiet but cold front could bring threat of strong winds, tornadoes to Florida
Conditions remain quiet in the Atlantic, with no tropical cyclones expected over the next five days, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. While the tropics may be quiet, a cold front over the Gulf of Mexico may bring cooler temperatures, along with a threat of strong winds and tornadoes, to Florida.
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Severe weather after dark creates 'incredibly dangerous' scenario across Southern Plains
The severe weather kicked off across northeast Texas swiftly and continued to threaten communities even as night fell, creating a dangerous scenario for those in the path of the rampaging storms. Particularly dangerous situations began to unfold across parts of central and eastern Texas into Friday night as the region...
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
Tropical Storm Martin Forms over the Atlantic Ocean, Joins Tropical Storm Lisa in the 2022 Season
Tropical Storm Martin formed over the open Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, November 1, joining Tropical Storm Lisa as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season remains active even if its end draws near by the end of the month. Both storms can affect some portions of the Caribbean region and even the...
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall as winter strikes Upper Midwest
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall as blizzard conditions impact the Upper Midwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week.
