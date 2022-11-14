Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Woman caught on video stealing puppy from Lakeland store, investigators say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a woman who was seen stealing a Dachshund puppy from "All About Puppies" in Lakeland. The woman, who has not been identified, was caught on the store's surveillance video stealing the puppy on October 13 at around 2:45 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department said.
2 teens dead after vehicle ‘vaults’ off bridge into North Port retention pond
Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in North Port Wednesday night, police said.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
Palm Harbor man arrested after store clerk gets note saying woman needs help
A Palm Harbor man was accused of battering his girlfriend, putting a gun to her head and throwing her phone in the toilet so she couldn't call the police.
WESH
2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
fox13news.com
Bodycam video shows moments leading up to armed robbery suspect being shot by Sarasota officer
SARASOTA, Fla. - An armed man accused of trying to rob an elderly woman in a Publix parking lot was shot by a Sarasota police officer following a chase and it was captured on bodycam video. In the parking lot of Homewood Suites off Fruitville road, a Sarasota Police Officer...
fox13news.com
Dozens of bullet casings scattered near scene of deadly shooting in Ruskin neighborhood
RUSKIN, Fla. - A shooting near a basketball court in Ruskin left one person dead Monday night. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office sent deputies and investigators to Auburn Woods Lane near Trent Creek Drive, where houses surround a park with basketball courts, a community pool and the Cypress Creek Clubhouse.
polksheriff.org
Retail Theft: Old Polk City Rd in Lakeland
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a retail theft that occurred on November 15th in the 7:00pm hour at the Walgreens store at 410 Old Polk City Road in Lakeland. The suspect stole multiple items then left in a silver-colored sedan, possibly a Lincoln. The suspect was described...
Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
FHP: Car crashes into Pinellas County school bus carrying 23 students
LARGO, Fla. — A school bus carrying 23 students from Largo High School was involved in a crash on Tuesday in Pinellas County, troopers say. At around 2:15 p.m. a driver in a Nissan Frontier was heading westbound on Belleair Road when they entered the opposite side of the road to pass stopped traffic, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
cw34.com
Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
‘I’m going to kill you’: Hospital worker grabbed pregnant woman, threatened her with knife, Clearwater police say
A Clearwater man was accused of grabbing a pregnant woman and threatening her and her husband with a knife outside their home.
11-year-old injured after hit-and-run in Polk County; suspect turns himself in
An 11-year-old child is recovering after a hit-and-run Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Armed robbery suspect ‘in stable condition’ after being shot by Sarasota officer, police say
Sarasota police responded to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.
11-year-old boy hit by SUV in Polk County has injuries to leg, face, stomach, family says
POINCIANA, Fla. — Eleven-year-old Zion Alston left his home Monday morning to head to his bus stop before going to school. During his walk, Zion was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in Poinciana. "Something told me to tell him not to go because I had just received...
1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO
One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: The kids are all right
Suspicion: A woman who claimed to hear noises as if someone was in her house prompted her sister to call law enforcement. Her sister said the woman thought noise was coming from the living room. When she went into the room to investigate she said she heard something upstairs, then stated because there is no upstairs she source of the noise was a mystery.
Woman struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Tampa street
"According to the driver, the pedestrian stepped into the path of travel, providing limited time to break and avoid the collision," police said in a news release.
‘We don’t want it to be a tragedy and a mystery’: Sister of man killed in Tampa hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A family wants answers after a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tampa.
Bradenton man dies in crash on I-4 in Polk County
A man has died and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County early Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0