WALB 10
APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a 15-year-old murder suspect. Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges, according to APD. The murder is alleged to have happened in the 700 block of West...
WALB 10
Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business. Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company. Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with...
WALB 10
Albany victim says her boyfriend put a gun to her head as he stole her car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an Albany police report. The hijacking is reported to have happened on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. on Lucille Street. The victim told APD that while she was riding...
WALB 10
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
WALB 10
Alleged shooting near Monroe High leaves no reported injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The incident happened at the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive, near...
WALB 10
APD: Albany woman charged after argument-fueled stabbing
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after Albany police said she stabbed a man after an argument. Jonawanna Sears, 37, is charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sunday in the 800 block of 10th Avenue when Sears got into an argument with a man and then stabbed him in the chest, according to APD.
wfxl.com
Residents asleep inside home when struck by gunfire in Albany
The Albany Police Department responded to the 1000 block of University Street, in reference to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival at the scene two victims, 38-year-old Eric Douglas and 41-year-old Leon Douglas, told officers they both were sleep and as one of them got up to use the restroom, he heard a loud noise.
southgatv.com
ALBANY POLICE MAKE ARRESTS
On November 11, 2022, officers responded to the 200th Blk. of E. Oglethorpe Boulevard to a report of a stolen vehicle. A phone left inside the vehicle was tracked leading police to the 3100 block of Graystone Lane where they found the vehicle and arrested Madison Lee, age 23 who was charged with Theft By Taking (Motor Vehicle). Lee was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
WALB 10
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was arrested in connection to a child cruelty incident that involved a hammer and knife, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children. On Monday, police responded to the 400 block...
wfxl.com
Tifton woman charged with Sylvester man's murder
Police say a Tifton woman is charged with shooting and killing a Sylvester man who died Monday after being shot Friday night. Tifton Police say they were called to the Tift Regional Medical Center Emergency Room just after 9 p.m. Friday. Investigators say the hospital reported someone brought 24-year-old Jonterriouse...
‘This is the day you die’: Man hits woman over head with chair in apparent random attack, police say
ALBANY, Ga. — An Albany woman is recovering after a man tried to sexually assault her and then hit her in the head with a chair. The incident happened early Sunday morning, according to WFXL-TV. In a police report obtained by the TV station, it said the woman was...
It's ladies night ... Three women arrested by Albany police
ALBANY — Albany police said three women were arrested in separate incidents on charges ranging from child cruelty to assault to vehicle theft. The woman who was arrested on child cruelty charges is accused of swinging a knife and hammer at three juveniles.
1-year-old suffers gunshot wound in weekend shootout
ALBANY — A 1-year-old male juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm after gunfire was exchanged between two men in the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:37 p.m. over the weekend, according to an Albany Police Department news release sent to media outlets Tuesday. Witnesses...
WALB 10
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
wfxl.com
Woman arrested after victim tracks phone that was inside their stolen vehicle
An Albany woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. Albany police responded to the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The victim told police that 23-year-old Madison Lee took their vehicle. After tracking their phone, that was inside of the stolen...
WALB 10
‘This is the day you die’: Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is still recovering after she says her life was threatened by an unknown man who attacked her, an Albany Police Department (APD) report states. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the 400...
wfxl.com
One injured in West Gordon shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting at an Albany apartment. Albany police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue for a shooting just after 9 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman holding an injured man on the living room floor.
WALB 10
APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.
WALB 10
Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
