Tifton, GA

WALB 10

APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a 15-year-old murder suspect. Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges, according to APD. The murder is alleged to have happened in the 700 block of West...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business. Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company. Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Alleged shooting near Monroe High leaves no reported injuries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The incident happened at the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive, near...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Albany woman charged after argument-fueled stabbing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after Albany police said she stabbed a man after an argument. Jonawanna Sears, 37, is charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sunday in the 800 block of 10th Avenue when Sears got into an argument with a man and then stabbed him in the chest, according to APD.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Residents asleep inside home when struck by gunfire in Albany

The Albany Police Department responded to the 1000 block of University Street, in reference to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival at the scene two victims, 38-year-old Eric Douglas and 41-year-old Leon Douglas, told officers they both were sleep and as one of them got up to use the restroom, he heard a loud noise.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

ALBANY POLICE MAKE ARRESTS

On November 11, 2022, officers responded to the 200th Blk. of E. Oglethorpe Boulevard to a report of a stolen vehicle. A phone left inside the vehicle was tracked leading police to the 3100 block of Graystone Lane where they found the vehicle and arrested Madison Lee, age 23 who was charged with Theft By Taking (Motor Vehicle). Lee was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was arrested in connection to a child cruelty incident that involved a hammer and knife, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children. On Monday, police responded to the 400 block...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Tifton woman charged with Sylvester man's murder

Police say a Tifton woman is charged with shooting and killing a Sylvester man who died Monday after being shot Friday night. Tifton Police say they were called to the Tift Regional Medical Center Emergency Room just after 9 p.m. Friday. Investigators say the hospital reported someone brought 24-year-old Jonterriouse...
SYLVESTER, GA
The Albany Herald

1-year-old suffers gunshot wound in weekend shootout

ALBANY — A 1-year-old male juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm after gunfire was exchanged between two men in the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:37 p.m. over the weekend, according to an Albany Police Department news release sent to media outlets Tuesday. Witnesses...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

One injured in West Gordon shooting

A man is recovering following a shooting at an Albany apartment. Albany police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue for a shooting just after 9 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman holding an injured man on the living room floor.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
TIFT COUNTY, GA

