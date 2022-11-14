ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California legislature warned in new report about ‘growing concern’ over wildfire smoke

By Stephen Hobbs
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373Lux_0jAjit8g00

When California legislators return to the state Capitol in three weeks, reducing wildfire smoke won’t be at the top of their to-do list. But a new report calls the pollution source a “growing concern.”

The Legislative Analyst’s Office, which advises lawmakers on fiscal and policy matters, suggested they consider more support for research, money to purchase air purifiers for people in need and stepped-up efforts to improve public awareness of smoky skies.

The report reiterated the negative health consequences of wildfire smoke, which carries small particles that can travel deep into lungs. That makes residents with respiratory conditions and pregnant women and their fetuses especially vulnerable to its effects.

It also noted that Californians with lower incomes are more likely to live in draftier homes, exposing them to greater amounts of smoke. They are also less likely to have money for supplies, like air filters, to protect themselves.

Many of the state’s most destructive fires have occurred in recent years. Hotter and drier conditions due to climate change are partly to blame, the report said. So are efforts to suppress naturally occurring fires over the past century. That left forests with more vegetation and smaller trees, which help increase the spread and intensity of flames.

Those factors are expected to lead to even more smoke. So will controlled burns, which are used to help manage vegetation and lessen wildfire risk. While the report acknowledged they also cause air pollution, it said the planned blazes were less harmful because of their limited size and intensity.

Either way, the report concludes, smoke-filled air will continue to be an inevitable part of life for people living across the state.

Comments / 48

Heidi Foley
3d ago

Dems have been in control in this state for the last 10 years and they and faux environmentalists own it all. Log it, graze it or watch it burn.

Reply(8)
23
Chris Rowe
3d ago

Smogging vehicles is a big scam, I had bought my truck and the seller has to smog it to sell it of course , then I had to smog it the next year which would make it two years in a row, when I questioned it they said when you buy a vehicle it depends on what year you were born so it goes of bicentennial what a joke that really pissed me off that tells me it has nothing to do with emissions they just want their money , California wildfires do way more damage let’s focus on that instead of smogging a damn car , bring back logging, fire those mills up! Clear isles in the forest in the fires will be more controllable and that would make a huge difference

Reply
15
jiminmanteca
3d ago

I think a gag would be cheaper to buy for every tree hugger. A little more logging and clearing of underbrush would do a world of wonders. It would create more jobs, cheaper wood for building houses and make a healthier Forrest. I am not talking about deforestation, but just smart logging that would keep the scenic beauty of the Forrest for future generations to enjoy.Until this state flips to Republican controlled, I do not see this happening. The Democrats would rather put a bandaid on the problem by buying air purifiers for low income homes and telling people that are not able to look out their window and see smoke or open up their door and smell smoke then to actually fix the problem. I wonder which Democrats are having their pockets filled by air purifier companies?

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Sacramento Bee

Congressman Josh Harder wins California midterm in key clinch for House Democrats

Rep. Josh Harder will return to the U.S. House of Representatives after prevailing in a must-win district for Democrats in their bid to reduce a Republican majority. Harder, D-Tracy, beat San Joaquin County supervisor Tom Patti, a Republican, in California’s new 9th Congressional District. The congressman had earned more than 56% of the votes when the Associated Press declared his win. More than 79% of the votes had been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history

As of Monday morning, California’s sports gambling propositions are on track for some of the most embarrassing losses in state history. Proposition 26, which would have legalized sports betting on tribal lands, is losing 69% to 31%, while Proposition 27, which tried to legalize online gambling, is losing by an astonishing 83% to 17%. There is not a single county in California that went majority yes for either ballot measure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

44K+
Followers
792
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy