magnoliareporter.com
SAU Tech names members of Homecoming Court
Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced the 2022-23 Rocket Homecoming Court as follows. Yahzmynne Samoanne Andrews, Business Administration/Accounting, Jonesboro, LA. Lainie Jo Parks, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Benton. Catherine Rosemore, Professional Studies, Camden. The court will represent the college over the next few months in various events and activities. The queen...
magnoliareporter.com
Registration open for Columbia County Tour of Lights
Columbia County residents have a chance to win money by decorating their homes for Christmas. The third annual Columbia County Tour of Lights is returning. It is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. Voting in the 2nd Annual Let It Glow Contest and Columbia County Tour of Lights...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, November 15, 2022
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 15, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Maria Anne Wilson, A/K/A Maria Anne Sutfin, 313 Columbia Road, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 10. Union. Larry Dennis Epperley, Jr and Rebecca...
txktoday.com
Heritage Home Health and Hospice First-Ever Friendsgiving in Texarkana
Heritage Home Health and Hospice hosted its first-ever Friendsgiving event yesterday at the Southwest Center. The event was open to all Texarkana nursing facilities and featured food, games, and fellowship. In attendance were folks from several assisted living communities, local firefighters, Heritage helpers, and vendors providing senior information such as HealthCare Express, Visiting Angles, Kelli Ashbrook Insurance, Altzhimers Alliance, and East Funeral Home.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, November 17, 2022: Planning for the holidays
Things get really busy for us in the week leading up to major holidays. There are two reasons for this. First, many groups, schools, civic organizations and others schedule events just before the holidays. Second – dreadful to those of us in the news business -- is the news “dead zone” during and immediately after a holiday. We have busily used the past few days to round up news stories from many sources that we’ll release on Thanksgiving and thereafter. This ensures that no matter when people look at our website during the holidays, there’s something new to greet them. Very early today, we completed a package of 20 stories that will drop between Thanksgiving, and the Monday following Thanksgiving. We even got a start on the much longer news dead zone between Christmas and New Year’s.
KSLA
Salvation Army of Texarkana holds turkey giveaway for families in need
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army in Texarkana lent a helping hand to area families Thursday, Nov. 17. The nonprofit organization gave away 100 turkeys and food boxes just in time for Thanksgiving. San Terry is with the Salvation Army and says they teamed up with local sponsors to make this possible. She says the grocery boxes include special items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
magnoliareporter.com
Atlanta Convention Bureau honors Magnolia native
A Magnolia native was recently inducted into the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau's 23rd Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame. Mack Wilbourn is a graduate of Tucson High School’s Class of 1962. He attended the University of Arizona where he majored in public administration. He is the owner and president...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case count at 12 in Columbia County
Active cases of COVID-19 were down slightly Tuesday in Columbia and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There have been no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas since November 1. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,411. Total Active Cases: 12. Down...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County inmate "without merit" for commutation
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. HOWARD, PIKE and GARLAND COUNTIES. Augusta Thompson, hot check violations. South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:...
ktoy1047.com
Magnolia police seek shooter
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at 11:40 p.m. on November 12 in the 600 block of Smith Street. Officers arrived at the location to find 32-year-old Demontray Hall of Little Rock dead at the scene. The Texas High Robotics Program hosted a Robotics Tournament the weekend of...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County suffers COVID-19 death
Union County recorded its 197th COVID-19 death on Wednesday – the county’s first since October 29, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of virus cases in Columbia County declined to 11 on Wednesday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,412. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Earl Dean Banks
Earl Dean Banks, 78, of Camden passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
hopeprescott.com
Robinson Wins Car
The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
KTBS
Tarver, Arceneaux to fight for your vote in Wednesday's Shreveport mayoral runoff debate
SHREVEPORT, La. - Voters will have the opportunity Wednesday evening to hear and see the candidates in the Shreveport mayoral runoff go head-to-head debating the issues. Red River Radio is partnering with LSU-Shreveport, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Rhino Coffee, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Sigma Rho Omega and Delta Lambda Omega Chapters, and local media including KTBS 3 for a Shreveport Mayoral Runoff Candidate Debate between Republican former councilman Tom Arceneaux and Democrat State Senator Gregory Tarver. On Nov. 8, Arceneaux garnered 28 percent of the vote to Tarver's 24 percent.
magnoliareporter.com
Albemarle phasing in $540 million Columbia County expansion over five years
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to expand its two Columbia County bromine plants. Part 2 will be published Friday. Higher global demand for bromine is the driving force behind Albemarle Corporation’s $540 million expansion in Columbia County plants.
magnoliareporter.com
Merrytime in Magnolia/Christmas Market return December 10
Merrytime in Magnolia and Christmas Market will return to the Magnolia Square from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Features will include the world’s largest rocking horse, a snow globe and hot chocolate. Magnolia Arts will have an open studio. Entertainment will be at the Albemarle Stage in Square Park...
myarklamiss.com
A Magical Cirque Christmas happening November 18 in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A Magical Cirque Christmas is coming to El Dorado, Ark., this Friday, November 18, 2022. The show comes from MagicSpace Entertainment as part of its national tour and features “jaw-dropping magic, big laughs, holiday music, and stunning acrobatic performances in a Christmastime adventure.”
ktalnews.com
BPSO investigating false active shooter report at Benton HS
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a false report of an active shooter on the campus of Benton High School late Wednesday morning. The call came in just before 11:50 a.m., reporting a white male on campus with a rifle and that students...
myarklamiss.com
Holiday Light Extravaganza to take place in Smackover starting November 18th
SMACKOVER, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources’ Oil Field Park is lit up with the sights and sounds of Christmas each holiday season and it is starting up again soon this 2022 season. A variety of lights and music are set up for excitement for the community.
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
