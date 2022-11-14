ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst

Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
wmagazine.com

Pete Davidson Continues His Winning Streak By Allegedly Dating EmRata

If the peanut gallery had one guess as to who Emily Ratajkowski, a gorgeous newly divorced celebrity, is dating, they would probably guess Pete Davidson. And they’d be correct. Allegedly. EmRata has embarked on a right of passage many women in Hollywood going through a transformative moment have taken — a source told People that the model and comedian are “seeing each other.”
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Have Gone Out ‘A Few Times’: Their Romance ‘Is Still Very New’ (Exclusive)

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson have been spending time together in recent weeks and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they first met in the Spring of 2021, when he was shooting the slasher movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. The movie was executive produced by Emily’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35, and according to our insider, the “My Body” author, 31, spent a lot of time hanging out on-set during the shoot, which is where she crossed paths with the 29-year-old SNL alum. “Pete and Emily first met when Sebastian and Pete were working on ‘Bodies’ together. It was not strange to see Emily visit Sebastian on set. Pete would make everyone in the film and behind the scenes laugh and it became very familial,” shared the source.
papermag.com

Kendall Jenner Had Pee on Her Foot at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala. “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.
papermag.com

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend the Golden Globes, Even if Nominated

Brendan Fraser has no desire to attend the Golden Globes if nominated, and we wholeheartedly support him. The actor, best known for starring in some old favorites such as The Mummy and George of the Jungle, has had sporadic acting gigs over the years. However, he has remained relatively hidden from the mainstream for the past decade. In 2018, Fraser dropped a bombshell in a 2018 GQ profile, accusing Philip Berk, then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), of sexual assault. The incident reportedly occurred at a luncheon in 2003 and stuck with Fraser ever since. Many people, Fraser included, believe that he was subsequently blacklisted from the industry after the incident.
papermag.com

Justin Bieber's Head Will Greet You at Loewe's New Store

The Bieber artworks are by the American sculptor Paul Pfeiffer, which Anderson first came across about a year and a half ago at London's Thomas Dane gallery, according to WWD. "I instantly thought we have to have it for the Loewe Foundation,” he told the outlet. “A lot of artists have looked to Justin Bieber, so I thought there was something to this idea of iconography and being in LA”
papermag.com

Kendrick Lamar Checks Off Bucket List Moment With Martine Rose

Kendrick Lamar dedicated his Instagram grid to Martine Rose this week, uploading a recently deleted appreciation post of the British-Jamaican menswear designer. She's also tapped to be the guest designer for the menswear trade show Pitti Uomo in Florence next January, an honor bestowed on past designers like Grace Wales Bonner and Telfar Clemens. Rose was also rumored to be in talks to replace Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton, whose last menswear show Lamar performed at.
papermag.com

@CheckTheTag Is the Go-To Page for Fashion Credits

For years, publicists have sent out email blasts of XYZ celebrity wearing XYZ designer in hopes of getting a brand mention (aka fashion credit) picked up in tabloids, magazines and blogs. As someone who receives hundreds of these a day, I know as well as anyone that these mentions still...
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Twerkaholic’ R&B singer B. Smyth dead at 28

R&B singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkaholic, Pt. 2″ was released last month, died Thursday after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, his brother said. He was 28. In a post shared on the singer’s Instagram account, Denzil Smith said his younger brother, whose real name was Brandon Smith, died of respiratory failure stemming from the lung disease, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
papermag.com

Rahul and Teezo Touchdown Provide the 'ANECDOTE'

Comfortable behind the camera as a music video director, Rahul eventually stepped to the front to launch his music career with the magnetic single "ANECDOTE." Like lightning in a bottle, first time was the charm for the young musician. Despite earning nearly a quarter of a million monthly Spotify listeners in less than a year, his bio still simply states "rough draft rah". However, it feels fitting as Rahul takes it a day at a time, quietly becoming an act to watch in the coming year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy