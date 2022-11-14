Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Explained Why Pete Davidson Is Attractive Long Before Their Alleged Relationship
Emily Ratajkowski was talking about why Pete Davidson is attractive long before the dating rumors about them started swirling.
Pete Davidson is Reportedly Dating This Newly-Single Supermodel & It Definitely Tracks
Who had their bets on this new couple? After much speculation about who Hollywood man-about-town Pete Davidson would be dating next after his split from Kim Kardashian, the former Saturday Night Live star was allegedly spotted on a date with none other than newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski. The claims went...
Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst
Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
Emily Ratajkowski Is ‘Definitely Into’ Pete Davidson: They Want to ‘Fly Under the Radar’
New couple alert? Emily Ratajkowski is "definitely into" Pete Davidson amid ongoing romance rumors, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. "They were spotted having a romantic dinner together," the insider adds, referring to eagle-eyed fans...
Jay Pharoah Hilariously Confirms Pete Davidson's 'BDE': 'It's 9 Inches'
The rumors about Pete Davidson seem to be true — with him finally confirming what many have believed about him for years now. According to Jay Pharoah, the comedian revealed that he is in fact packing beneath his pants, which has allowed him so much success when it comes to his dating life.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Seen Embracing in First P.D.A. Since Romance News
Pete Davidson celebrated his birthday with someone special by his side. The SNL alum — who turned 29 on Wednesday — was spotted in the Big Apple with girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski, photographers snapping the two sharing a sweet hug in a building hallway where they were escaping the plunging New York City temperatures.
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Photographed Together for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It seems romance really is brewing between Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. The two were spotted together on Wednesday night—first outside the model's West Village apartment and later...
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In Stunning Sheer Dress As Pete Davidson Dating Rumors Ramp Up
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski embodied *sheer* fashion perfection this week, rocking a sizzling see-through gown while attending a recent star-studded Swarovski event in New York City. On Monday, November 14, the My Body author hit the red carpet outside of Manhattan’s The Mark Hotel donning a tastefully transparent floor-length which showed...
Pete Davidson Continues His Winning Streak By Allegedly Dating EmRata
If the peanut gallery had one guess as to who Emily Ratajkowski, a gorgeous newly divorced celebrity, is dating, they would probably guess Pete Davidson. And they’d be correct. Allegedly. EmRata has embarked on a right of passage many women in Hollywood going through a transformative moment have taken — a source told People that the model and comedian are “seeing each other.”
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Have Gone Out ‘A Few Times’: Their Romance ‘Is Still Very New’ (Exclusive)
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson have been spending time together in recent weeks and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they first met in the Spring of 2021, when he was shooting the slasher movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. The movie was executive produced by Emily’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35, and according to our insider, the “My Body” author, 31, spent a lot of time hanging out on-set during the shoot, which is where she crossed paths with the 29-year-old SNL alum. “Pete and Emily first met when Sebastian and Pete were working on ‘Bodies’ together. It was not strange to see Emily visit Sebastian on set. Pete would make everyone in the film and behind the scenes laugh and it became very familial,” shared the source.
Kendall Jenner Had Pee on Her Foot at the Met Gala
Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala. “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.
Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend the Golden Globes, Even if Nominated
Brendan Fraser has no desire to attend the Golden Globes if nominated, and we wholeheartedly support him. The actor, best known for starring in some old favorites such as The Mummy and George of the Jungle, has had sporadic acting gigs over the years. However, he has remained relatively hidden from the mainstream for the past decade. In 2018, Fraser dropped a bombshell in a 2018 GQ profile, accusing Philip Berk, then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), of sexual assault. The incident reportedly occurred at a luncheon in 2003 and stuck with Fraser ever since. Many people, Fraser included, believe that he was subsequently blacklisted from the industry after the incident.
Justin Bieber's Head Will Greet You at Loewe's New Store
The Bieber artworks are by the American sculptor Paul Pfeiffer, which Anderson first came across about a year and a half ago at London's Thomas Dane gallery, according to WWD. "I instantly thought we have to have it for the Loewe Foundation,” he told the outlet. “A lot of artists have looked to Justin Bieber, so I thought there was something to this idea of iconography and being in LA”
Kendrick Lamar Checks Off Bucket List Moment With Martine Rose
Kendrick Lamar dedicated his Instagram grid to Martine Rose this week, uploading a recently deleted appreciation post of the British-Jamaican menswear designer. She's also tapped to be the guest designer for the menswear trade show Pitti Uomo in Florence next January, an honor bestowed on past designers like Grace Wales Bonner and Telfar Clemens. Rose was also rumored to be in talks to replace Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton, whose last menswear show Lamar performed at.
@CheckTheTag Is the Go-To Page for Fashion Credits
For years, publicists have sent out email blasts of XYZ celebrity wearing XYZ designer in hopes of getting a brand mention (aka fashion credit) picked up in tabloids, magazines and blogs. As someone who receives hundreds of these a day, I know as well as anyone that these mentions still...
‘Twerkaholic’ R&B singer B. Smyth dead at 28
R&B singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkaholic, Pt. 2″ was released last month, died Thursday after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, his brother said. He was 28. In a post shared on the singer’s Instagram account, Denzil Smith said his younger brother, whose real name was Brandon Smith, died of respiratory failure stemming from the lung disease, People reported.
Rahul and Teezo Touchdown Provide the 'ANECDOTE'
Comfortable behind the camera as a music video director, Rahul eventually stepped to the front to launch his music career with the magnetic single "ANECDOTE." Like lightning in a bottle, first time was the charm for the young musician. Despite earning nearly a quarter of a million monthly Spotify listeners in less than a year, his bio still simply states "rough draft rah". However, it feels fitting as Rahul takes it a day at a time, quietly becoming an act to watch in the coming year.
