ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9MG3_0jAjiifv00

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record.

Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hasn't soured on McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach and longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

It's been a rough first half of the season for the Raiders. Six of their seven defeats have been by a touchdown or less, including Sunday's 25-20 loss to the equally disappointing Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday.

Those six defeats have been by a total of 26 points.

The Raiders hired McDaniels on Jan. 31 to replace interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who guided the team to a postseason berth in 2021. The previous head coach, Jon Gruden, was fired in October after he was found to have sent inflammatory emails.

"As far as Josh goes, I have no issues," Davis said. "I'm getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don't you expect him to fulfill the contract?"

The Review-Journal said McDaniels, 46, signed a four-year contract.

"I like Josh. I think he's doing a fantastic job. That's why I hired him," Davis told the newspaper. "We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness."

The Raiders had two coaches -- John Madden and Tom Flores, who combined to win three Super Bowls -- in the 19-season span from 1969-87. Since Flores' departure, the Raiders have made 17 head-coaching hires or promotions for interim head coaches in 35 seasons. The team lost in the Super Bowl following the 2002 season under head coach Bill Callahan.

They have just two playoff appearances -- both wild-card losses -- since.

When asked, Davis said he believes McDaniels can fill the job for the long term, replying, "Why wouldn't I?" --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

Woebegone Broncos, Raiders clamor for success

Raiders Week in Denver arrived with little fanfare as the AFC West rivals prepare to face off with a combined record of 5-13 in 2022. Las Vegas comes to town as the conversation stirs around both franchises is fixed more on survival than superiority. The ones trying to survive might be the head coaches. The Broncos (3-6) and Raiders (2-7) meet in Denver on Sunday with playoff hopes all but...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Commanders not ready to make QB call

Commanders coach Ron Rivera plans to report back on the status of the starting quarterback job in Washington when a decision has been made. Rivera said Tuesday he hasn't gathered all of the medical information on Carson Wentz, who started the season as the QB1 in Washington until a fractured right ring finger sent him to injured reserve following a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. Heinicke is 3-1...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Newport Plain Talk

Packers hope offense is here to stay as Titans come to town

Stopping a five-game losing streak by any means possible beats the alternative. Still, the Green Bay Packers felt they might also have relocated their groove, to boot, after snapping a lengthy midseason skid with a 31-28 overtime victory against Dallas last week. Will rookie wide receiver Christian Watson remain the revelation he was in catching three touchdown passes against the Cowboys? The Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Syndication: The Post-Crescent

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates with Aaron Rodgers (12) after scoring a touchdown on a reception against the Dallas Cowboys during their football game Sunday, November 13, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvscowboys 1113221076djpa
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) to miss time

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time with a shoulder injury sustained during Monday night's loss to Washington, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The injury is not season-ending, per the report. Goedert apparently suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter when he was yanked down by the facemask and landed awkwardly, resulting in a fumble. No facemask penalty was called on the play. Goedert had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Bills, Browns shifted to Detroit for Week 11 duel

Here's the scoop: too much snow in Buffalo forced the NFL to shovel the Bills and Cleveland Browns to an alternate game site. They'll square off in Detroit for their scheduled Week 11 game. The Bills are also scheduled to play at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day, giving them two games in five days at Detroit. Historical accumulation measured in feet was forecast for western New York before midday Saturday,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Colts LB Shaq Leonard has season-ending surgery

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard underwent successful season-ending back surgery Tuesday morning, NFL Network reported. Leonard had the surgery after several evaluations, per the report. He was placed on injured reserve last Friday due to ongoing issues with his back. Leonard reportedly experienced a setback in practice Wednesday. The three-time All-Pro selection, who formerly went by Darius Leonard, had back surgery in the offseason and had yet to fully...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Lions WR DJ Chark practices for first time since September

DJ Chark practiced Wednesday with the Detroit Lions for the first time since injuring his ankle Sept. 25. Chark, 26, caught a touchdown pass in Week 1 and collected seven receptions in the first three games before missing six games with an ankle injury. He landed on injured reserve on Oct. 22. "We're going to let him run around today, we're going to start his clock," Lions coach Dan Campbell...
DETROIT, MI
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans OL Ben Jones among starters ruled out vs. Pack

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (concussion) and kicker Randy Bullock (calf) are among four starters ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. The team on Wednesday also ruled out safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip). Backup safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hamstring) has also been ruled out for the Week 11 opener. Jones had started every game this season. This will be the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Hobbled Rams, Saints enter survival mode

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last season. The New Orleans Saints had a winning record in each of the last five seasons. Understandably high expectations ushered the franchises into the 2022 season. But as they prepare to meet Sunday in New Orleans, both the Rams (3-6) and the Saints (3-7) have been hampered significantly by injuries and desperately need a win if they hope to turn their seasons in a positive direction. ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Newport Plain Talk

Confident Commanders head to Houston behind Taylor Heinicke

In the aftermath of a Monday night win over the Eagles, the Washington Commanders had two pressing roster issues to address in Week 11. The Commanders (5-5) travel to face the Houston Texans (1-7-1) on Sunday at NRG Stadium most likely without quarterback Carson Wentz (finger), who was cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to the active roster. Taylor Heinicke will make his fifth start of the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans at Packers: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The Green Bay Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they play host to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. The Packers (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak in stunning Dallas last week, while the Titans (6-3) also came from behind to beat Denver. Green Bay has won two of the past three meetings in the series, including a 40-14 home romp...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy