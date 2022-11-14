ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno hospitalised with ‘serious’ facial burns after car explosion

By Celebretainment
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Jay Leno has reportedly been hospitalised with "serious" facial burns.

The 72-year-old TV host - who is also an avid car collector - was due to perform at Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas on Sunday (13.11.22) but is said to have suffered major burns after one of his vehicles burst into flames while he was in his garage

A source told TMZ: "Jay was in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning. The flames burned the left side of Jay's face but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear. Jay has canceled all of his engagements for the duration of the week."

The outlet went on to claim that the former 'Tonight' star - who has been married to Mavis Leno since 1980 but has no children with her - is currently being treated on the burns ward at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California but that there are no certainties surrounding his condition at present.

The news comes just hours after attendees of the financial event were notified via email that Jay would not be able to fulfill his scheduled appearance because of a "very serious medical emergency", although they were unable to elaborate further.

The email read: "His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

