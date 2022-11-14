Montgomery County Council Meets on November 15 at 9 a.m. to Conduct Interviews and Vote on Appointments for the County Health Officer and Director of the Office of Human Resources

Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council passes gun bill despite assurance of expensive court fight
The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a gun control bill yesterday that will prevent lawful gun owners with concealed carry permits to carry their firearms within a massive swath of the jurisdiction. Because the bill designates so many types of common buildings and spaces as gun-free zones, and includes the area around them up to 100 yards, it renders the recently-affirmed right to carry a gun outside the home nearly impossible to exercise. Councilmembers may find themselves on the stand in a courtroom within the next year as a result. County taxpayers will pick up the tab to defend any legal challenge to the new law.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council issued the statement below today following the explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex located at 800 Quince Orchard Blvd. in Gaithersburg. “Councilmembers are devastated by the news of a catastrophic explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Unanimously Confirms the Appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis as County Health Officer
Earlier this afternoon, the Montgomery County Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis as the new County Health Officer. County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Dr. David last month for the position. According to Council documents, the Health Officer position was extended to Dr. Davis for a salary of $200,000 plus benefits.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Planning Commission Will Make Final Action on Watkins Mill Urban Core Application at 7:30pm Wednesday
TC Mid-Atlantic Development V. Inc. has submitted Amendment to Final Site Plan application ASDP-9338-2022, requesting to reallocate 100,950 square feet of office density and 62,494 square feet of retail density between previously approved Buildings B1, B2, B3, C2, C3 and C5 in the Watkins Mill Town Center Urban Core. On...
mocoshow.com
County Council to Interview and Vote on Appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis as County Health Officer
The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and will interview Dr. Kisha Davis for the County Health Officer position and is expected to hold a vote on the appointment. County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Dr. David last month for the position. “Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in large part to the leadership at our Department of Health and Human Services,” said County Executive Elrich. “With the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis as our County’s next health officer, we have found a health expert and leader committed to innovation, equity, and access to healthcare. I want to thank Dr. Davis for accepting this position and I look forward to working with her, listening to her advice and following her guidance regarding the health issues and challenges facing Montgomery County.”
mocoshow.com
Council Enacts Legislation Prohibiting Guns in Areas of Public Assembly in Montgomery County
From the Office of Council President Albornoz: Today the Montgomery County Council unanimously voted to approved Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly, sponsored by Council President Gabe Albornoz. This bill is cosponsored by the full Council. The new law prohibits the possession of...
newsfromthestates.com
Pittman, Elfreth claim victory as several races await final counts of mail-in ballots
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (second from left) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (right) declared victory in their races Tuesday night. Anne Arundel County government Facebook photo. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) rode a huge surge of favorable mail-in votes...
mocoshow.com
County Council Expected to Vote Today on Weapons-Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly
The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
mocoshow.com
Council Passes Legislation to Provide a Property Tax Credit for First Responders
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council voted today to pass Bill 39-21, Taxation – Public Safety Officers – Public Safety Emergency Communications Specialists – Property Tax Credit, which would establish a property tax credit for certain Montgomery County first responders. Councilmember Tom Hucker and Council President Gabe Albornoz sponsored the legislation. Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmembers Nancy Navarro, Sidney Katz, Andrew Friedson, Will Jawando and Craig Rice are cosponsors.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Announces Reinstatement of a Benefit in Support of School Bus Operators Who Drive Extra Routes
A community message sent by MCPS was shared with The MoCoShow announcing the reinstatement of a benefit in support of school bus operators who drive extra routes. The full message can be seen below:. “Dear MCPS Employees,. I am writing to update you on vital steps Montgomery County Public Schools...
mocoshow.com
More Than 250 Montgomery County Residents Attend MCDOT-Sponsored Adult Bike and E-Scooter Safety Classes
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) recently completed its fall series of Adult Learn to Ride and Basic Skills bike classes and E-scooter Safety training classes. Combined, more than 250 residents participated and learned basic skills to safely navigate on a bicycle or an electric scooter.
mocoshow.com
Historic African American Community ‘Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten’ Will Be Featured in Montgomery History Free Online Presentation That Will Be Available Starting Monday, Nov. 21
Per Montgomery County: The historic African American community of Gibson Grove no longer exists in Montgomery County, but its spirit lives on. The Montgomery History free online presentation, “Gibson Grove: Gone But Not Forgotten” will tell the story of the community and its people. The presentation will be available starting Monday, Nov. 21, and can be accessed for one week.
D.C. Housing Authority Illegally Contracted With Software Company, Internal Audit Finds
The D.C. Housing Authority is allegedly responsible for spending nearly $1 million in illegally sole-sourced contracts awarded to a software company, attempts to skirt oversight, and other concerning actions, according to an internal review from the agency’s compliance office. DCHA procured the first contract in 2019 under the agency’s...
Former Metro Transit Police Officer Found Guilty Of Unnecessary Use Of Force
A former D.C. Metro Transit Police officer was found guilty of a civil rights violation after a week-long jury trial at the U.S. District Court for D.C. that ended on Wednesday. The officer, Andra Vance, was found guilty of beating an unarmed resident with a metal baton in 2018. Vance...
mocoshow.com
Metro Celebrates Launch of Silver Line Extension with; Welcomes Customers to #RideSilver to Six New Stations
Per WMATA: Metro celebrated the opening of the Silver Line Extension on Tuesday, connecting customers to six new stations, adding 11.4 miles of track to the Metrorail system, and beginning operations at a modern rail maintenance facility. The Silver Line Extension gives customers a new connection to Washington Dulles International Airport and new service between Reston, Va., and eastern Loudoun County. Today’s grand opening also marks the completion of the Silver Line project, a generational infrastructure investment in Northern Virginia.
dcnewsnow.com
Maryland Condo Explosion Update from Montgomery County Fire Chief and Others -- 5 p.m.
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein provides an update on the condo explosion and fire in Gaithersburg, Md. that injured 12 people on Nov. 16, 2022. Maryland Condo Explosion Update from Montgomery County …. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein provides an update on the condo explosion and fire in...
mocoshow.com
MHP Collecting Donations for Those Affected by Explosion/Fire in Gaithersburg Wednesday Morning
Gaithersburg mayor Jud Ashman informed the community of where they can donate to help the families impacted by this morning’s fire at Potomac Oaks in Gaithersburg. “Any amount helps and 100% of it will go to those families.” Ashman tweeted. A November 16 fire injured multiple residents, including four children, at a condominium complex at 826 Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg. Many people were evacuated with little or nothing and now are in temporary shelter. At the request of Montgomery County, MHP is collecting financial donations to help affected families.
dcnewsnow.com
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Blair High School Student Malaika Wande Named “Councilmember for a Day”
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Councilmember Craig Rice selected Malaika Wande from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring as the winner of his Councilmember for a Day V.O.I.C.E.S (Virtual Online Innovative & Civically Engaged Storytelling) challenge. Councilmember Rice, who chairs the Council’s Education and Culture Committee, developed the annual Councilmember for a Day challenge in 2016 to engage youth to write about an issue they care about and connect with local government to enact change. Last year, in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools, Montgomery College and others, the Council enhanced the challenge to include V.O.I.C.E.S, a free afterschool digital storytelling program for all students in grades 8 through 12. Participants were provided a loaner iPad and mentored by an instructor as they learned to create a short video highlighting an important public policy issue and ways to help address it.
Wbaltv.com
As of Tuesday, 30% of Anne Arundel County's mail-in ballots have been counted
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — An orchestra of democracy was underway Tuesday in Anne Arundel County with 50 bipartisan canvassing teams working to open and count mail-in ballots for scanning. The process takes time, and as of Tuesday morning, only about 17,000, or 30%, of mail-in ballots had been counted....
