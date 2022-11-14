Montgomery County Council Meets on November 15 at 9 a.m. to Conduct Interviews and Vote on Appointments for the County Health Officer and Director of the Office of Human Resources

The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and will interview Dr. Kisha Davis for the County Health Officer position and is expected to hold a vote on the appointment. County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Dr. David last month for the position. “Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in large part to the leadership at our Department of Health and Human Services,” said County Executive Elrich. “With the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis as our County’s next health officer, we have found a health expert and leader committed to innovation, equity, and access to healthcare. I want to thank Dr. Davis for accepting this position and I look forward to working with her, listening to her advice and following her guidance regarding the health issues and challenges facing Montgomery County.”

2 DAYS AGO