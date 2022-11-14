Philly High Schooler Arrested After Gun Found In Locker: Report
A Philadelphia high school student was detained after police found a firearm in their locker, according to a report by 6ABC .
Authorities were searching a locker for drugs at Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School on Warrington Avenue in Kingsessing just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when they spotted the gun, the outlet wrote.
The school went into lockdown while officers swept the rest of the building, they added. The incident remains under investigation.
