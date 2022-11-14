Philly High Schooler Arrested After Gun Found In Locker: Report

A Philadelphia high school student was detained after police found a firearm in their locker, according to a report by 6ABC .

Authorities were searching a locker for drugs at Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School on Warrington Avenue in Kingsessing just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when they spotted the gun, the outlet wrote.

The school went into lockdown while officers swept the rest of the building, they added. The incident remains under investigation.

Click here for the full story from 6ABC.