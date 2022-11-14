Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher's wife
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife, even though a jury recommended he receive life imprisonment instead of a death sentence. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison on Thursday evening. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men who were each paid $1,000 to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband, who was deeply in debt and wanted to collect on insurance. Elizabeth Sennett was found dead on March 18, 1988, in the couple’s home...
Trump signed checks at issue in tax fraud scheme, ex-CFO testifies
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed checks for Christmas bonuses for executives at his namesake company as if they were independent contractors, longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified on Thursday.
California Democratic Rep. Porter reelected after tough race
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter has survived a bitter reelection fight in Southern California
Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don't signal problems
Lengthy vote counts in states such as Arizona or California can frustrate candidates and their supporters, but they don't indicate anything is wrong with the voting or the tallying of ballots
Comments / 0