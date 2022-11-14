Read full article on original website
A Yukon is top heavy and should NOT be driven fast! Alot of those type of trucks are top heavy and can stay within the laws of gravity when u drive like a speed racer
Male Subject Yelling, Assault/Battery – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested
Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
Caltrans workers rescue woman trapped in crashed car, return days later to save dog
CHESTER, Calif. - A Ukiah woman and her dogs were rescued earlier this month after she crashed and went off a steep embankment in Northern California. Tina Milberger was driving on State Route 32 near Chester on Nov. 2 around 11:30 p.m., when her car overturned and slid 130-feet down the road's edge, according to the CHP. She was left hanging upside down and stranded overnight for over seven hours, they said.
Santa Rosa Man Dies After Colliding With Tree Along State Route 128
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 11/05/2022, at approximately 1710 hours, the driver of a 2011 Lexus was traveling eastbound on SR-128, east of Boonville, at an unknown rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the south roadway edge and onto the dirt shoulder. The vehicle continued on the dirt shoulder for a short distance before colliding with a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
Road Worker Medivacked After Falling From Bridge North of Willits
Today around 9:00 a.m. a road worker fell from a bridge on State Route 162 requiring an air ambulance due to the severity of his injuries. The patient was a 36-year-old man who fell 35 feet off the side of a bridge. The Incident Commander reported the man complained of back injuries and difficulty breathing.
Willits Police Say 10 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search of Man on Probation
While you slept, Officer Basurto was on patrol. As he checked the quiet neighborhoods of Willits he observed a male he recognized as Bryce Carlile near a vehicle. Officer Basurto knew Carlile to be on a form of Felony Probation which includes a search clause and specifically two other clauses: Obey all laws and do not posses marijuana. Upon a search of Carlile and his vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of packaged processed marijuana was located. Through his investigation Officer Basurto obtained probable cause to arrest Carlile for possession of marijuana for sales (H&S11360) and violation of his felony probation. Carlile was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Mendocino County DA’s Office for prosecution.
Child Custody Issue, Suspicious Person – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.14.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
[UPDATE 11:02 p.m.] Air Ambulance Requested After Pickup Crashed Into Pole in Leggett
The Incident Commander requested an air ambulance land at the Leggett Valley Volunteer Fire Department after a white pickup crashed into a pole near the on Hwy 271 in south Leggett about 10:20 p.m. “I got one patient with back pain, neck pain,” the Incident Commander reported to dispatch about...
Laundry Room Burglary, Fight/Multiple Males – Ukiah Police Logs 11.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Subject Stole Burrito And Threw A Rock, Subject Throwing Things Making A Mess – Ukiah Police Logs 11.14.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Break In At Storage Units, Female Yelling At Kids – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence After Punching and Biting Ex-Girlfriend, Says MCSO
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at approximately 6:06 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
Ukiah Juvenile Allegedly Committed a Drunken Hit-and-Run
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at about 6:54 am, Ukiah PD officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving an...
Lake County brush fire now contained
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire near Lower Lake in Lake County is now contained, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Earlier, the department responded to a fire, it stated in a tweet. The fire was in the area of Little High Valley Road and Henderson Ranch Road, the tweet stated. “If […]
A Mendocino County Woman and Her Four Dogs Were Stranded Seven Hours After Crashing Off a Snowy Mountain Road
The following is a post published on the Caltrans District 2 Facebook page:. A Ukiah woman is feeling extra thankful that several District 2 Maintenance employees were in the right place at the right time after a terrible car crash left her and her dogs stranded at the bottom of an embankment for over seven hours.
Assaults and Threats to Mother of His Children Lead Deputies to Arrest Ukiah Man, Says MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On 11-05-2022 at approximately 10:31 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to...
The Old Blanket Ruse Didn’t Work This Time, Says MCSO
On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive patrols in the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah, California. While patrolling, a Deputy observed a suspicious parked vehicle and contacted the driver who identified herself as Odessa Oneil [47-year-old from Ukiah]....
Grassfire burns in Sonoma County near Lower Lake
LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.At 11:37 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that crews successfully contained the fire to a 1/4-acre. They also noted that the one was structure threatened by the blaze was saved.This story will be updated. Check back for new details.
Neighbor Talking Loudly, Female Yelling For Help – Ukiah Police Logs 11.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Clearlake Oaks Woman Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
A Clearlake Oaks woman has been convicted of first-degree murder for killing her ex-boyfriend from Rohnert Park. After a four-week trial, 58-year-old Tammy Sue Grogan-Robinson was convicted of killing Charles Vernon McClelland in July of 2021. She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12th and faces 25 years to life in prison and an additional 25 years because she used a gun. Grogan-Robinson and McClelland had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. She claimed she killed McClelland because he had sexually assaulted her the previous day while holding a gun to her head. However, a rape kit did not detect any identifiable male DNA and none of McClelland’s DNA was found on the gun allegedly used in the assault. Texts were unconvered between Grogan-Robinson and a friend in which she said she was going to shoot McClelland.
