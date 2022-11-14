Read full article on original website
jessica veltri
3d ago
I can't believe it, there are no words ... I hope thomas hye gets life without parole. I can't imagine many things more awful. Prayers for Mr.Carlos Hunter Sr and his family!🙏💖🙏(the community created a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills following double leg amputation)💞😇🕊️
NBC Miami
Family Believes Body Found is Missing Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband
Family members believe a body found in a wooded area in Miami-Dade is a woman who went missing last week after authorities said she was murdered by her estranged husband. A cousin said the body found Wednesday near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court is Mimose Dulcio, though authorities haven't confirmed the identity of the remains.
Click10.com
Miami judge grants no bond for father, grandmother accused of kidnapping 6-year-old
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of abducting his son appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge on Thursday. Jorge Morales Sr.’s hearing came a day after his mother appeared in court on accusations that she helped her son kidnap her grandson, 6-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales.
Click10.com
Man fatally shot outside Pompano Beach McDonald’s
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a person was fatally shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. It happened outside the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Copans Road and Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach. According to authorities,...
Click10.com
FHP: Road rage incident in Doral led to police chase that ended in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A driver was arrested Thursday morning after he shot at someone during a road rage incident in Doral and then led police on a chase, authorities said. Sources identified the suspect to Local 10 News as 28-year-old Lawrence Collier. According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt....
Click10.com
Authorities investigating after Miami police officer slams, injures man outside family business
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after video surveillance caught a Miami police officer slamming a man and injuring him outside his family business on Thursday night. Matthew Ghandour, who was caught on camera being slammed by police, told Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe that he hit the ground face first.
Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
Click10.com
Teen to be charged as adult over deadly crime spree in Broward, prosecutors say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday in Broward County court that they plan to charge a teenage boy as an adult for his role in the crash that killed a 35-year-old mother of three from Lauderhill earlier this year. Detectives accused Jah’kobe Bessent and Jacory...
Click10.com
Family, MDPD pleading for information in case of man found dead in shower
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members of James Alston, who was found dead in his shower with blunt force injuries in October, are pleading for the public’s help in solving his killing. At around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, the 31-year-old was discovered by his roommate bloodied and...
Click10.com
Grandmother accused of helping to abduct grandson appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was accused of helping her son to abduct her grandson away from his mother was in Miami-Dade County to face charges after her arrest in Canada. Lilliam Morales appeared in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday after she...
Click10.com
Detectives find woman’s body in Miami-Dade after deputies arrest ‘monster’ for murder in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives who are searching for a Broward County murder victim found the body of a woman on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County’s Carol City area, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities in Miami-Dade County had yet to identify the woman’s body....
caribbeannationalweekly.com
BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew
Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
Click10.com
LISTEN: Three years later: UPS driver taken hostage and a police shootout gone wrong
MIRAMAR, Fla. – On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 27-year-old Frank Ordonez was delivering packages from his UPS truck on a route in Coral Gables. The time stamp on a ring camera says it’s 4:54 p.m. Thirty minutes before that ring-cam snapshot, two armed men disguised as postal workers ring the bell of a jewelry store and get buzzed in.
Click10.com
FHP troopers search for hit-and-run fugitive after crash causes delays on SR-836
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers were searching for a hit-and-run fugitive on Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade County. Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash that caused eastbound traffic delays on SR-836, better known as the Dolphin Expressway. According to FHP, the drivers of a Mercedes-Benz and a...
margatetalk.com
Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute
A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
cw34.com
Police say Monday shootings of two young people are connected
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police say an 8-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon is now out of the hospital. The girl, whose name police have not released, was released Tuesday night from St. Mary's Medical Center. Police say she was...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade to identify woman’s body found in small wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities found a woman’s body Wednesday afternoon in a desolated small wooded area, south of the Ronald Reagan Turnpike and east of Red Road in northwest Miami-Dade County. Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the lot neighboring...
tamaractalk.com
Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tamarac
A hit-and-run driver killed a female pedestrian in Tamarac Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Broward Regional Communications center received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving the victim in the area of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Tamarac around 8:30 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire...
Man rips, tosses counterfeit $100 bills during police chase at NJ outlet mall
A man accused of attempting to use counterfeit bills at a New Jersey outlet mall was arrested after he tried to destroy and discard the money while being chased by police, authorities said.
Dad hurt after being stabbed by son, police say
MIAMI -- A man and a Miami-Dade Police Department officer were hurt following an altercation between the man and his son, police said.The unidentified suspect was taken into custody although it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.The suspect's father was flown to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his upper body, according to a written police statement. The unidentified officer suffered minor injuries during the incident along with another woman who was treated at the scene.Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 7300 block of NW 61st Street for a report of a stabbing. Investigators said the father and son began arguing before the younger man allegedly stabbed his father.When officers arrived, they found the suspect with a knife but was able to disarm him.The woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight.Police did not immediately identify her connection to the two men.
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
