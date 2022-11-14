ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 1

jessica veltri
3d ago

I can't believe it, there are no words ... I hope thomas hye gets life without parole. I can't imagine many things more awful. Prayers for Mr.Carlos Hunter Sr and his family!🙏💖🙏(the community created a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills following double leg amputation)💞😇🕊️

Click10.com

Man fatally shot outside Pompano Beach McDonald’s

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a person was fatally shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. It happened outside the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Copans Road and Northwest Third Avenue in Pompano Beach. According to authorities,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
BOCA RATON, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew

Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
MIRAMAR, FL
margatetalk.com

Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute

A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
tamaractalk.com

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tamarac

A hit-and-run driver killed a female pedestrian in Tamarac Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Broward Regional Communications center received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving the victim in the area of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Tamarac around 8:30 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Dad hurt after being stabbed by son, police say

MIAMI -- A man and a Miami-Dade Police Department officer were hurt following an altercation between the man and his son, police said.The unidentified suspect was taken into custody although it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.The suspect's father was flown to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his upper body, according to a written police statement. The unidentified officer suffered minor injuries during the incident along with another woman who was treated at the scene.Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 7300 block of NW 61st Street for a report of a stabbing. Investigators said the father and son began arguing before the younger man allegedly stabbed his father.When officers arrived, they found the suspect with a knife but was able to disarm him.The woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight.Police did not immediately identify her connection to the two men.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
DORAL, FL

