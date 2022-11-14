Read full article on original website
Related
Volume One
On the Cover | Nov. 17, 2022
“Finding the Perfect Tree” photo by Joel Pearish. The Volume One staff planned far in advance for the cover of this year’s Best of the Holidays issue. The photo was taken in late November last year just after a picturesque snowfall at Lowes Creek Tree Farm outside Eau Claire. It was enough snow to make the scenery sufficiently seasonal but not too much that Volume One’s vintage 1967 Chevy van got stuck! Jake Smith from our sales team and his wife, Jess, served as models for the photo shoot, but the real star was one of their dogs, Brutus, who was a Very Good Boy the whole time. We hope you enjoy this special issue, and may your own holiday season be as warm and cozy as Brutus’s fur!
Volume One
STAFF NOTE: A Hefty Helping of Holiday Happiness
You’re holding in your hands not only the jolliest issue of Volume One of all time, but also what can officially be called the biggest issue we’ve ever created: a whopping 144 pages! And it’s all dedicated to helping you discover the Best of the Holidays across the Chippewa Valley this season. We’re talking festive food and drinks, holiday concerts and events, local shopping opportunities, ways to support local nonprofits, and so much more. We’ve got so much damn cheer jammed into this issue that you’d think it shipped directly from the North Pole. In fact, the only thing we left out of the magazine was the little greeting card device that plays music when you open the pages (sorry, but the licensing for “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey was a killer). Enjoy!
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Startup Sold to HR Company
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire startup that makes a private workplace reporting platform — Speakfully — has been sold to a human resources software company. Speakfully’s founder and CEO — Jana Morrin — founded her company four years ago after experiencing harassment at her own job. Morrin says the acquisition will help Speakfully reach as many employees as quickly as possible. Co-founders are chief technology Nandini Easwar and local entrepreneur Zach Halmstad. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Volume One
Locals Return to Mabel Tainter for Hometown-inspired Holiday Show
Local duo made up of Emilie Menz, owner of LaDeeDah in Menomonie, and outstanding local musician, Sue Orfield, are coming back to Menomonie’s historic Mabel Tainter theater for a holiday show this December, but this time around, there’s a close-to-home theme backed by original arrangements. Menz, vocalist, and...
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
Volume One
Leinenkugel's Brewing Co. Cracks Top 10 Best Brewery Tours List
USA Today shared news that most Chippewa Valley locals already knew – Chippewa Falls’ Jacob Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co. is top-notch. According to USA Today’s 2022 Readers’ Choice poll, Leinenkugel’s brewery is among the top 10 best brewery tours in the nation, coming in at eighth place.
Volume One
4 Local Sips to Savor this Holiday Season
On the flip side, holiday drinks certainly don’t have to feature alcohol. In fact, one of downtown Eau Claire’s friendly neighborhood coffee hangouts, Racy D’Lenes Coffee Lounge, has the perfect blended drink to ring in the holiday season: The Frigid Girl Scout. Racy’s keeps their blended drinks on their menu year-round thankfully, and this drink delivers a punch of peppermint. Made with ice, milk, cold press, peppermint, and chocolate, this one’s a delight.
Volume One
Test Drive the Good Wives: Good Wives Restaurant Now Open
Since last talking to Ella Wesenberg and Emily (Ema) Rieck in June, their new fine-dining establishment, The Good Wives, has launched with a successful soft opening at the beginning of November. The first few days of the soft opening were kept a bit under wraps, allowing the eatery to serve...
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
WEAU-TV 13
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathan Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
Spectator
Uncommon Denominator at The Mousetrap Tavern
From 6-11 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, Uncommon Denominator “brought the energy,” to The Mousetrap Tavern, according to the band’s website. The funk, soul, pop and rock cover band played various music at their gig. Chase Bucheger, the lead singer, said “our band plays songs that we...
wpr.org
UW-Eau Claire employee files complaint alleging racial discrimination because she's white
A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire employee has filed a racial discrimination complaint that alleges she was harassed and demoted because she is white. The complaint follows the firing of a former vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion who alleges students and employees of color were opposed to white individuals having leadership roles in the campus's multicultural affairs office.
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing in Eau Claire early Thursday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building off of West MacArthur Avenue, just north of Bollinger Fields, shortly after midnight Thursday.
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. district report cards released for 2021-2022 school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. school district report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released Tuesday. The report card is a measurement of students’ standardized tests over the course of the school year. The majority of school districts in western Wis. achieved a score of 58, which...
Ukraine mom and son fleeing war find refuge in Holmen
In total, 265 days have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. A mom experienced the consequences of this war before finding refuge in Holmen. One Holmen couple welcomed her family into their own.
wwisradio.com
Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
fox9.com
Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after shooting in neighborhood pleads no contest
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man arrested after shooting in an Eau Claire neighborhood pleads no contest to the charges. Police arrested now 20-year-old Aaron Jones of Eau Claire after they said he fired multiple shots from a rifle near the 2600 block of Boardwalk Circle in March 2022. Eau Claire Police officers and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. Officers said Jones fired multiple rounds and nobody was injured.
Comments / 0