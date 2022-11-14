ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

The Philadelphia School Board spent thousands on a glossy report that left out community voices and offered nearly nothing new | Opinion

It’s been a month since the transition team selected by new Philadelphia School Superintendent Tony Watlington presented its 29-page report to the Philadelphia Board of Education. In the report, Watlington and his consultants repeatedly cited the need for more transparency and public engagement. Yet the parents, educators and community...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023

A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.

Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Kappa Delta Rho placed on interim suspension following hazing allegation

Kappa Delta Rho was placed on interim suspension on Nov.10 as Temple University investigates a “credible allegation of hazing,” wrote Stephanie Ives, dean of students, in an email to The Temple News. Temple is following the standard procedure of when an Interfraternity Council president’s chapter has been placed...
DELTA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia opens permanent streetery license application process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning next year, streeteries in Philadelphia will need to be licensed. They started as a lifeline for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they'll be regulated.Some of the city's streetries are elaborate structures with electricity, heat and air conditioning. But now, their designs are coming under scrutiny."We spent quite a bit of time and effort into it by planting flowers and putting misting systems in for the season, so it is a more attractive streetery," said Charlie Collazo, owner of The Institute at 11th and Poplar Streets in Philadelphia.Attractive, but all that work may go...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Villanovan

Augustinians of Villanova: Father Francis Caponi

“I grew up in the Philadelphia area,” Father Francis Caponi, O.S.A., said. “It’s so nice to be back, close to my family, especially as my nieces and nephews grow up.”. This week, Fr. Francis offers Villanovans a glimpse into his life as an Augustinian at Villanova in...
VILLANOVA, PA
WHYY

Understanding stop and frisk in five charts

This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Overcrowding at Philadelphia's juvenile detention center creating problems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Overcrowding inside Philadelphia's juvenile detention center has created problems and forced some tough decisions. Juvenile offenders may be transferred to facilities hours away, some as far as Texas.There is an overcrowding problem at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center and the solution is to place the children elsewhere. Consider the fact one may go so far that you would need a plane ticket to visit. An embrace outside Philadelphia's troubled and overcrowded Juvenile Justice Services Center. That's 19-year-old Bre Stoves.After years in the juvie system, she's back to the spotlight for what she believes are glaring missteps within...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it

A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Introducing ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’

This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Philly native and activist Reneé Glover was among dozens of Philadelphians who marched down Broad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Villanovan

CUP OF JOE: Senior Housing Was a Mess

Villanova’s housing has officially been assigned to rising seniors, and students are unhappy, to say the least. On Monday, Oct. 31, students eagerly waited for the housing to come out, anxious to see if they got a spot to live on campus for next year. When the clock struck midnight and Tuesday came, no message had been sent.
VILLANOVA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy