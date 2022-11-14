Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
billypenn.com
This West Philly barbershop offers cuts, credentials, and comfort to the community
The sound of clippers etching against a canvas of hair. The murmur of easy, familial conversations popping up between barber’s chairs. This is the daily atmosphere at Philly Cuts. Located on 44th and Chestnut, the unisex barbershop and salon of 25 years creates an atmosphere of comfort and openness...
philasun.com
NAACP Philadelphia President Catherine Hicks statement on Univ. of Virginia shooting
It is sad to again mourn young lives lost by gun violence while attending school. The three football players shot and killed at the University of Virginia, became the 68th shooting deaths on school grounds. These deaths add to the 600 U.S. mass shootings this year that four or more people were shot and in most incidents killed.
billypenn.com
The Philadelphia School Board spent thousands on a glossy report that left out community voices and offered nearly nothing new | Opinion
It’s been a month since the transition team selected by new Philadelphia School Superintendent Tony Watlington presented its 29-page report to the Philadelphia Board of Education. In the report, Watlington and his consultants repeatedly cited the need for more transparency and public engagement. Yet the parents, educators and community...
Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor
Jeff Brown is the founder and previously served as Chairman, and CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc., a twelve-store supermarket chain trading under the ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket brands.
Philadelphia event to support next generation of Black doctors
The Medical Society of Eastern Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia nonprofit, is engaging in part of a national push to get more Black doctors in the health care system to help work against racial disparities.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.
Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
Temple News
Kappa Delta Rho placed on interim suspension following hazing allegation
Kappa Delta Rho was placed on interim suspension on Nov.10 as Temple University investigates a “credible allegation of hazing,” wrote Stephanie Ives, dean of students, in an email to The Temple News. Temple is following the standard procedure of when an Interfraternity Council president’s chapter has been placed...
Philadelphia opens permanent streetery license application process
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning next year, streeteries in Philadelphia will need to be licensed. They started as a lifeline for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they'll be regulated.Some of the city's streetries are elaborate structures with electricity, heat and air conditioning. But now, their designs are coming under scrutiny."We spent quite a bit of time and effort into it by planting flowers and putting misting systems in for the season, so it is a more attractive streetery," said Charlie Collazo, owner of The Institute at 11th and Poplar Streets in Philadelphia.Attractive, but all that work may go...
Villanovan
Augustinians of Villanova: Father Francis Caponi
“I grew up in the Philadelphia area,” Father Francis Caponi, O.S.A., said. “It’s so nice to be back, close to my family, especially as my nieces and nephews grow up.”. This week, Fr. Francis offers Villanovans a glimpse into his life as an Augustinian at Villanova in...
Understanding stop and frisk in five charts
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
fox29.com
'Cruel, racist policies': Mayor Kenney takes aim at Texas Gov. Abbott after migrants sent to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is holding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responsible for the "callous" handling of 28 asylum seekers being sent to Philadelphia this week. Migrants families arrived in Philadelphia Wednesday morning after a 28-hour bus trip that left one child hospitalized due to sickness. "It is sad...
Overcrowding at Philadelphia's juvenile detention center creating problems
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Overcrowding inside Philadelphia's juvenile detention center has created problems and forced some tough decisions. Juvenile offenders may be transferred to facilities hours away, some as far as Texas.There is an overcrowding problem at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center and the solution is to place the children elsewhere. Consider the fact one may go so far that you would need a plane ticket to visit. An embrace outside Philadelphia's troubled and overcrowded Juvenile Justice Services Center. That's 19-year-old Bre Stoves.After years in the juvie system, she's back to the spotlight for what she believes are glaring missteps within...
Washington Examiner
Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it
A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
West Chester Man Pens New Biography on Philadelphia’s Only Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipient
Graduation from basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Michael is second from the left, top row.Image via KYW Newsradio. West Chester native Kevin Ferris has co-authored a new biography about Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, writes Bibiana Correa for KYW Newsradio.
Introducing ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Philly native and activist Reneé Glover was among dozens of Philadelphians who marched down Broad...
Philly political consultant charged with forging thousands of signatures in 2019 primary
A Philadelphia political consultant is facing forgery charges after allegedly falsifying thousands of signatures on nominating petitions during the 2019 Democratic primary. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Rasheen Crews forged signatures to make sure his clients made it on the ballot in the 2019 Philadelphia primary. Candidates needed signatures...
Villanovan
CUP OF JOE: Senior Housing Was a Mess
Villanova’s housing has officially been assigned to rising seniors, and students are unhappy, to say the least. On Monday, Oct. 31, students eagerly waited for the housing to come out, anxious to see if they got a spot to live on campus for next year. When the clock struck midnight and Tuesday came, no message had been sent.
