This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
New diverging diamond interchange puts drivers on wrong side of road
An intersection that is planned to soon be the new "Gateway to northern Colorado" is now home to one of Colorado's only diverging diamonds, a traffic pattern that confuses many by placing them on the wrong side of the road. Highway 60 and I-25 in Johnstown is now the fourth intersection in the state to open a diverging diamond. The diverging diamond is located on the bridge over the interstate which will soon be neighbored by major companies like Buc-ee's. "This is a new interchange for northern Colorado," said Jared Fiel, Regional Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Many CBS...
architecturaldigest.com
Inside Hilary Swank’s Private Colorado World
“I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s,” says two-time Academy Award–winning actor Hilary Swank. “I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me.”. The completion...
4 Great Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday
The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
Is Trump to blame for Colorado unaffiliated voters swinging blue?
Never has Colorado's voting base been less Democratic, but its elected representation grew to its most Democratic ever in the years since Trump took office.
KRDO
More Colorado school districts consider 4-day school week, will this continue to gain momentum in metro areas?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado now leads the nation with the most school districts operating on four-day school weeks. It’s not a new concept, but a trend that has accelerated in recent years. And it now includes more southern Colorado school districts, three of which are in their...
Ticks are emerging locally and across the country
You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. Not content to be just warm weather nuisances, ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
Colorado man recalls slipping into thick mud at Bear Creek Lake Park
Quicksand in Colorado? Not quite, but for Lakewood resident Chris Gama, it was the closest he's been to anything like it. On Tuesday morning at Bear Creek Lake Park, he found himself waist-deep in thick mud, unable to climb back out. "The biggest problem, in this case, is decision-making and deciding to keep going. He was looking for a cellphone," said Drew Sprafke, the Park Supervisor for the city of Lakewood. Park Rangers with Lakewood assisted West Metro Fire in the rescue. It took no more than 15 minutes to pull him out. Despite being uninjured, Gama was totally shocked....
Denver area snow totals are in!
The snow totals on Tuesday morning in the Denver metro and in areas just outside it varied from 0.2 to 5.5 inches. In many areas roads are slick and snowpacked, so plan for extra time in your commute in the morning.The following are the snow totals as of 7 a.m.Erie 5.5" Boulder 4.3" Louisville 4.0" Lafayette 3.8" Westminster 3.8" Thornton 3.7" Broomfield 3.6" Ken Caryl 3.6" Nederland 3.3" Littleton 3.2" Arvada 3.1" Longmont 2.7" Denver (downtown) 2.5" Niwot 2.5" Golden 2.5" Pinecliffe 2.3" Longmont 2.2" Lyons 1.9" Brighton 1.8" Aurora 1.7" Highlands Ranch 1.6" Rollinsville 1.4" Jamestown 1.4" Lone Tree 1.1" Fort Lupton 1.0" Conifer 0.7" Castle Rock 0.6" The Pinery 0.4" Bailey 0.4" Floyd Hill 0.3" Black Forest 0.2"
Sand Creek Massacre: History Colorado Center exhibit aims to shed light on dark events
Nearly 158 years ago, on Nov. 29, 1864, Colonel Chivington led U.S. Army soldiers in an attack on innocent Cheyenne and Arapaho people, mostly women, children and elders on Big Sandy Creek in southeastern Colorado. What became known as the Sand Creek Massacre and the deadliest day in Colorado history, remains one of the most controversial events in American history and would change the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes forever. History Colorado Center director of exhibit planning Shannon Voirol appeared on CBS News Colorado to discuss the new exhibit "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal That Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever"...
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
