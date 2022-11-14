It's finally happening. After years of campaigning, ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Montana for one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football; Cat/Griz. Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a long time coming and is huge news for the state of Montana. Unless you're like my coworker, who hadn't heard of College Gameday until it was announced that they were coming to Bozeman, you most likely understand how big of a deal it is. The national attention both teams will receive on Saturday could result in improved recruiting and financial contributions. I think you get the point. It's a really big deal.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO