New York City, NY

Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury

Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes

Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
Watch: Saquon Barkley confirms Giants call Daniel Jones 'Vanilla Vick'

It seems running back Saquon Barkley and other members of the New York Giants have noticed what fans sometimes call quarterback Daniel Jones. In a video clip presumably taken from New York's 24-16 home victory over the Houston Texans this past Sunday, Barkley confirmed for the world to hear that he and his teammates use the "Vanilla Vick" nickname for Jones:
Robert Saleh gets honest about Jets playoff chances

The New York Jets haven’t made the NFL playoffs since 2010, but with a 6-3 record the team currently sits in second place in the AFC East with a real chance to make the playoffs this season as either a division winner or a wildcard team. But even though...
