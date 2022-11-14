ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'

Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near LSU's campus. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating reported shots fired near the area of Dalrymple and West Lakeshore Drives and said to avoid the area. At 3:16...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
eenews.net

La. legal showdown may preview national battle over hydrogen

The developer of a $4.5 billion hydrogen project in Louisiana is in a legal battle with local lawmakers in a case that analysts say could preview conflicts around the country. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., the developer, announced a year ago that it would build its sprawling Louisiana Clean Energy Complex across multiple parishes in the Baton Rouge area. One site would make hydrogen out of natural gas, while capturing up to 95 percent of the resulting carbon dioxide emissions — a process characterized as “blue” production.
LOUISIANA STATE
999ktdy.com

Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?

Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Salvation Army sees an uptick in utility assistance, seeking donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As temperatures drop, your power will be working harder, possibly leading to higher electrical bills. The Baton Rouge Salvation Army has an assistance program to help with high electrical bills. Power-to-care eligibility includes those 60 years or older, who have a disability or caregivers of those who have a disability.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

