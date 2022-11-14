Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'
Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
brproud.com
Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
theadvocate.com
From preachers to politicians, Baton Rouge's bridges have a fascinating history
Wherever the water runs high and wide, a bridge is required to connect with the other side. Though most certainly not high at this point in time, this is especially true for the mighty Mississippi. Here in Baton Rouge, just like the city's two capitol buildings and two governor's mansions,...
wbrz.com
Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near LSU's campus. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating reported shots fired near the area of Dalrymple and West Lakeshore Drives and said to avoid the area. At 3:16...
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
Gov. Edwards apologizes on behalf of the state 50 years after two Southern University students were unjustly killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state after a civil rights protest on the campus of Southern University turned deadly 50 years ago. “This was a stain they had to deal with all of those years. They knew they were right;...
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge
Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
eenews.net
La. legal showdown may preview national battle over hydrogen
The developer of a $4.5 billion hydrogen project in Louisiana is in a legal battle with local lawmakers in a case that analysts say could preview conflicts around the country. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., the developer, announced a year ago that it would build its sprawling Louisiana Clean Energy Complex across multiple parishes in the Baton Rouge area. One site would make hydrogen out of natural gas, while capturing up to 95 percent of the resulting carbon dioxide emissions — a process characterized as “blue” production.
999ktdy.com
Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?
Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Salvation Army sees an uptick in utility assistance, seeking donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As temperatures drop, your power will be working harder, possibly leading to higher electrical bills. The Baton Rouge Salvation Army has an assistance program to help with high electrical bills. Power-to-care eligibility includes those 60 years or older, who have a disability or caregivers of those who have a disability.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card
Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
wbrz.com
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
NOLA.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
theadvocate.com
Chick-fil-A purchases five acres for its fourth location in Lafayette; Here's where it will open
Chick-fil-A has bought the property along Johnston Street for what would be its fourth Lafayette location. The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show. The popular quick-serve restaurant chain had applied for a building permit with Lafayette...
theadvocate.com
Ochsner scoops up Baton Rouge health care provider group to boost critical, intensive care services
Impact Network, a Baton Rouge-based group of hospital physicians and nurse practitioners who specialize in critical and intensive care, has joined Ochsner Health’s Baton Rouge arm, the hospital system announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Impact Network, which has been around for 20 years, has 12...
999ktdy.com
McDonald’s on Hwy 90 in Broussard Closes its Doors for the Final Time as New Location Set to Open Soon
A popular fast food staple in Broussard has marked the end of an era as the McDonald's on Hwy 90 has closed its doors for the very last time. But don't worry, McDonald's will still be serving Broussard as Miller Management is simply moving on down the road (literally) to a brand new store off St. Nazaire across from Walmart.
