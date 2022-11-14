ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Man thwarted when family finds him stealing a motorcycle in Jefferson County

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was charged for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle from a garage before the family walked in on him, police say.

On New Year’s Day, police were called to the home in Gaskill Township by the family after one of them walked in on 25-year-old Haden Roy who was allegedly in the garage. They said he claimed that the homeowner’s grandson said he could borrow the bike.

Facebook scam nets over $2k for St. Marys couple, police report

According to the family’s statement to police, the homeowner came out as Roy was about to drive off with the motorcycle and both members of the family stood in front of the bike. They claimed that Roy tried to hit the gas and take off when one of the men pushed him, causing him and the motorcycle to topple over and land in a creek.

The affidavit shows they said that’s when he pulled out a handgun and pointed it directly at the homeowner and told him he’ll “blow his f**** head off.”

The family retreated and Roy took off on foot through the woods near the rails-to-trails conservancy.

Charges were filed in November, however, court documents show that Roy has been in state prison for numerous months on unrelated charges.

