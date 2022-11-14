Read full article on original website
UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires
UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND – The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Oct. 24-Nov. 10. Charles J. Bill, 40, of Northport, aggravated assault in Warren July 27, 2021, 14 days in jail. Jeremy Dennison, 36, of Augusta, terrorizing, two counts, in Rockland June 1, 2021, continued for sentencing.
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
Woman Killed in Head-On Collision with Dump Truck in Nobleboro, Maine
A 68-year-old woman from Nobleboro died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision with a dump truck on East Pond Road in Nobleboro. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Sharon Moody was driving south when her Honda Accord “crossed the centerline into the path” of the dump truck.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
Three-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 32 in Waldoboro
Waldoboro police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 726 Bremen Road (Route 32) in Waldoboro. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. According to Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services Chief Derek Booker, three individuals were transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in...
Nobleboro Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Car Collision
A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured in head-on collision between two vehicles on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place half a mile north of East Pond Road’s intersection with Upper East Pond Road near the Jefferson town line. The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m.
Camden House on 23 Acres Has a Jetted Tub with a Sweet Ocean View
An amazing house for sale in Camden offers rustic cottage charm on 23 acres and a jetted tub that looks out over the ocean. I fell in love with this house when I saw the natural shingles, huge windows, and stone steps leading up to it. When I realized it was sitting on the ocean, I knew it would be mine if only I had won the Powerball. And when I showed my husband the jetted tub that looks out over the ocean, he said "I'm in!"
Rotary Club’s Harbor Fest $10,000 gift presented to Waldo County Technical Center
Belfast Rotary Club this month presented a $10,000 gift, proceeds from Rotary’s Harbor Fest “Evening by the Bay” gala and auction, to the Waldo County Technical Center. Bonnie Klein, WCTC’s Student Services Coordinator, accepted the gift from Sue Beemer, the Club’s “Evening by the Bay” event chair.
One seriously injured after Auburn rollover crash
AUBURN, Maine — One man was seriously injured after a rollover crash Monday afternoon along I-95 southbound in Auburn. At approximately 3:30 p.m., a 2011 gray Ford Ranger pick-up truck struck the rear corner of a tractor trailer, flipped upside down, and caught fire during a lane change near exit 77 southbound in Auburn, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Corinth man dies in truck crash
CORINTH, Maine — A man from Corinth died Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and flipped. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Route 43 in Corinth, also referred to as Hudson Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
Unbelievably, Another Car Hits The Famous Auburn, Maine Walmart Pole
You would think after several years of people hitting the pole in the parking lot of the Auburn Walmart, with photos of their misjudgments splattered all over the Internet, that drivers would have stopped hitting the famous pole by now. Sadly, that's not the case as yet another car has run into the Auburn Walmart Pole.
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Sold and Closed for Renovations
If you're craving pizza on Bar Harbor your options just became smaller with the news that the Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza has been sold and closed for renovations. The restaurant on 6 Pleasant Street isn't very active with their Facebook, but a call to their number at 288-5117 has a male voice answering saying that "The restaurant is under new ownership and will be closed for renovations for a period of time. Please look for us on Facebook for our reopening."
Maine law enforcement responds to multiple active shooter threats in schools, thought to be a hoax
The Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, that it is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with initial investigations. At this time these reports are believed to...
A Boil-Water Order Has Been Issued For Some Parts Of Augusta
As of Monday evening, several hundred residents of Augusta were under a boil water order. According to the KJ, the order was issued by the Greater Augusta Utility District at about 6 PM. The order affects residents living on parts of Haskell Street, Malta Street, and people living between 175 and 255 Cony Street. According to the article, Cony High School, which is at 60 Cony Street, was not affected by the boil order.
