ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU's Jenkins named SoCon's top volleyball coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fresh off a league championship and 21-win regular season, East Tennessee State’s Benavia Jenkins was honored as the Southern Conference’s volleyball coach of the year on Thursday. Jenkins, who is assisted by Giovanny Delevry, Marquis Clark and Levi Little, led the Lady Bucs to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women hang on for third consecutive win

The winning continued for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Nevaeh Brown made two free throws with eight seconds left and ETSU survived a wild last few seconds for a 55-54 victory over Jacksonville State in a non-conference game Thursday at Brooks Gym. It was the Bucs’ third consecutive win.
WJHL

ETSU fires softball coach after ‘numerous complaints’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has fired its softball coach following allegations of mistreatment by players. The university’s athletic department announced Tuesday that it has ended its relationship with coach Belinda Hendrix “effective immediately” after one season as head coach. According to ETSU, Hendrix was fired for cause “following numerous […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Oliver, Stump lead D-B to win over pesky Hampton

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett began defense of its 2022 state championship and welcomed a new superstar Tuesday night, but it was all the Indians could do to knock out Hampton 85-76 in a Hall of Champions boys basketball game held at John Sevier Middle School. Despite a gaudy 47-point explosion...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU fires softball coach

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State fired softball coach Belinda Hendrix on Tuesday after one tumultuous season. A news release from the ETSU athletic department said the school “has parted ways with Hendrix for cause following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: West Ridge at Cocke County basketball

Cocke County was led by Kyler Hayes’ 16-point performance in a 55-52 victory over West Ridge on Tuesday night. West Ridge, which had the upper hand at halftime, was led by Wade Witcher with 16 points, including the 1,000th point of his career. Dawson Arnold collected 10 while Houston Sherfey finished with nine.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WJHL

School district: Daniel Boone football player assaulted teammate

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials released a statement Tuesday regarding allegations against members of Daniel Boone High School’s football team, which was described as physical assault and inappropriate “horseplay.” According to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS), a parent reported an incident to administrators on Nov. 6. During that incident, the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett competitive band sets new rank record

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett High School band earned its all-time high score, placed tops in its division and snagged sixth highest rank in the nation at the Bands of America competition over the weekend. Senior Garrett Ford said this year’s victory felt like well-deserved recognition. “For people to not know what D-B was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WKRN

Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation plans

A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Oil tanker struck by bomb-carrying drone. An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pinnacle Speedway In Lights opens for the 26th season on Friday

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, a holiday light spectacular that serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, opens for its 26th season on Friday. Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Volunteers pack up toys for 2022 Santa Train

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train returns to the rails Saturday for the first time in two years to celebrate 80 years of bringing joy to Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Ahead of Saturday’s holiday trek, volunteers packed up donated toys and supplies in Kingsport Wednesday morning. Organizers of the regional tradition […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Courthouse, TCAT Elizbethton unite on food drive

ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem. For the past 24 years,...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson County joins statewide November cleanup effort this Saturday

MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County citizens will be joining with the rest of the state this month in participating in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s “No Trash November”. This is a rally involving groups from across the state who frequently volunteer to pick up litter on the state’s roads. These groups will participate in the statewide campaign by selecting a section in their community to clean up during November.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Highland Ridge Properties opens in Elizabethton

Highland Ridge Properties, LLC, a new, full-service real estate office, is now open in downtown Elizabethton. Highland Ridge Properties, located at 114 S. Sycamore St., was established by Deborah Sutherland, a long-time Tri-Cities resident.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy