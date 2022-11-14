Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's Jenkins named SoCon's top volleyball coach
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fresh off a league championship and 21-win regular season, East Tennessee State’s Benavia Jenkins was honored as the Southern Conference’s volleyball coach of the year on Thursday. Jenkins, who is assisted by Giovanny Delevry, Marquis Clark and Levi Little, led the Lady Bucs to...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women hang on for third consecutive win
The winning continued for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Nevaeh Brown made two free throws with eight seconds left and ETSU survived a wild last few seconds for a 55-54 victory over Jacksonville State in a non-conference game Thursday at Brooks Gym. It was the Bucs’ third consecutive win.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Blue Devils' season ends with state semifinal loss to unbeaten Glenvar
SALEM — The streak continues. Glenvar kept its record perfect with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 win over Gate City on Tuesday in the VHSL Class 2 state volleyball semifinals.
ETSU fires softball coach after ‘numerous complaints’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has fired its softball coach following allegations of mistreatment by players. The university’s athletic department announced Tuesday that it has ended its relationship with coach Belinda Hendrix “effective immediately” after one season as head coach. According to ETSU, Hendrix was fired for cause “following numerous […]
Kingsport Times-News
Oliver, Stump lead D-B to win over pesky Hampton
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett began defense of its 2022 state championship and welcomed a new superstar Tuesday night, but it was all the Indians could do to knock out Hampton 85-76 in a Hall of Champions boys basketball game held at John Sevier Middle School. Despite a gaudy 47-point explosion...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU fires softball coach
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State fired softball coach Belinda Hendrix on Tuesday after one tumultuous season. A news release from the ETSU athletic department said the school “has parted ways with Hendrix for cause following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture.”
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Cocke County basketball
Cocke County was led by Kyler Hayes’ 16-point performance in a 55-52 victory over West Ridge on Tuesday night. West Ridge, which had the upper hand at halftime, was led by Wade Witcher with 16 points, including the 1,000th point of his career. Dawson Arnold collected 10 while Houston Sherfey finished with nine.
Kingsport Times-News
Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
School district: Daniel Boone football player assaulted teammate
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials released a statement Tuesday regarding allegations against members of Daniel Boone High School’s football team, which was described as physical assault and inappropriate “horseplay.” According to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS), a parent reported an incident to administrators on Nov. 6. During that incident, the […]
Dobyns-Bennett competitive band sets new rank record
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett High School band earned its all-time high score, placed tops in its division and snagged sixth highest rank in the nation at the Bands of America competition over the weekend. Senior Garrett Ford said this year’s victory felt like well-deserved recognition. “For people to not know what D-B was […]
WKRN
Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation plans
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Oil tanker struck by bomb-carrying drone. An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone...
Kingsport Times-News
Pinnacle Speedway In Lights opens for the 26th season on Friday
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, a holiday light spectacular that serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, opens for its 26th season on Friday. Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the...
Johnson City Press
Rogersville drag strip hosting races and car show Saturday
Cherokee Race Park is hosting both racing and a car show Saturday. There are races at the 1/8-mile drag strip scheduled for the Pro, No Box and Junior Dragster divisions. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to begin at noon.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Packing party in wintry Wednesday temperatures prepares for Saturday's 80th Santa Train
KINGSPORT — More than 150 of Santa’s greater Tri-Cities elves were hard at work at the Food City on Eastman Road on Wednesday. They kept warm with work as temperatures dipped below 40 degrees into the evening and night.
Kingsport Times-News
School officials respond to reports of assault on Daniel Boone High School football team
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County school officials on Tuesday said they have corroborated allegations that a student had assaulted another student at Daniel Boone High School. According to a news release from the school district, on Nov. 6, a parent reported that her son, a member of the Boone football...
Happy Valley High School dedicating memorial in honor of alumni killed in action
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Happy Valley High School is about to ring in a milestone of 100 years, but before they highlight their service to the community, their focus is on honoring alumni who served. For the first time, graduates who have served our country and were killed in action are being honored in […]
Volunteers pack up toys for 2022 Santa Train
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train returns to the rails Saturday for the first time in two years to celebrate 80 years of bringing joy to Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Ahead of Saturday’s holiday trek, volunteers packed up donated toys and supplies in Kingsport Wednesday morning. Organizers of the regional tradition […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Courthouse, TCAT Elizbethton unite on food drive
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem. For the past 24 years,...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson County joins statewide November cleanup effort this Saturday
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County citizens will be joining with the rest of the state this month in participating in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s “No Trash November”. This is a rally involving groups from across the state who frequently volunteer to pick up litter on the state’s roads. These groups will participate in the statewide campaign by selecting a section in their community to clean up during November.
Johnson City Press
Highland Ridge Properties opens in Elizabethton
Highland Ridge Properties, LLC, a new, full-service real estate office, is now open in downtown Elizabethton. Highland Ridge Properties, located at 114 S. Sycamore St., was established by Deborah Sutherland, a long-time Tri-Cities resident.
