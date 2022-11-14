Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
Cold front cruising through Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a strong cold front is tracking through the state today bringing breezy northerly winds and light snow showers/flurries across the state. The bigger story with this cold front will be the building arctic air which will bring bitterly cold air Friday. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be below 0 in northern Kansas and single digits/low teens in the southern half of the sate...Brrrrrr!
KWCH.com
Colder Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that colder weather is on the way Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will fall into the teens to near 20. Afternoon highs will only make it to near 30 degrees. This will make it the coldest high temperatures since February. A north breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon.
KWCH.com
Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
Southwest Kansas blanketed with snow
Much of Kansas has received at least some snowfall. Depths of 4 inches are common in southwest Kansas, with a 5-inch reading at Satanta in Haskell County. Wichita has recorded four-tenths of an inch
KAKE TV
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions across Kansas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The snowfall may have passed Kansas already, but it came down in the western part of the state. "Coming back up, it was crazy driving in it," said Riella Pardise. Riella drove from Oklahoma to western Kansas in driving conditions made difficult by the snow.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic intrudes before warming ahead of Thanksgiving
Chilly temperatures that feel more like wintertime have persisted this week throughout the region. It has been a beautiful day as long as you bundle up while outdoors. The next cold front is marching our way. This will spark a few flurries and light snow showers in the northwest first...
Which areas are under a winter storm warning vs. winter weather advisory
If you have plans on Thursday or Friday, you will want to keep an eye on the Pinpoint Weather team's forecast as a snow storm is headed for the Denver metro.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
KWCH.com
Bright skies but chilly temps today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow is no longer falling from the sky, but a dusting remains on the ground. Most roads are in a good shape but be on the lookout for a few slick spots this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses. Mainly sunny...
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in parts of Colorado, commutes could be impacted
With snow on the way, the National Weather Service has issued a number of 'winter weather advisories' pertaining to Northern Colorado. According to the Service, from Thursday to Friday, up to 12 inches of snow will be falling in some parts of the state. The winter weather advisories that have...
KWCH.com
Scheduled power outage to impact Mulvane residents, businesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scheduled maintenance to a substation comes with notice of a planned power outage during overnight hours, late Thursday night into early Friday morning that will impact the City of Mulvane. With the scheduled maintenance to the El Paso Substation, the City of Mulvane advised residents and...
kfdi.com
Overnight power outage planned in Mulvane
Residents and business owners in Mulvane are being told to expect a power outage overnight. Crews are working to switch power at the El Paso substation, near Rock and Meadowlark, in Derby. Power to Mulvane is scheduled to be cut between 11 p.m. tonight at 3 a.m. Friday.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Eddy’s Everything, helping you make sure your car is prepared for winter weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve already had our first major snow of the season, and chances are that snow won’t be the last. That’s why we’re out at Eddy’s Everything this morning, getting a look at the things you need to do to make sure your car is prepared for that winter weather! For more information on Eddy’s Everything, you can head to www.eddyseverything.com.
classiccountry1070.com
Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area
A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
First snowfall hits, a good time to check your heating system
As snow begins to fall in Kansas and snow removal crews get to work, it's time to check on your home's heating system if you haven't already.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
KWCH.com
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the most problematic intersections in Wichita is getting extra sets of eyes from police. Kellogg and Seneca has the highest rate of crashes in the city. Overall, Wichita averages about 800 crashes per month. While there are several intersections Wichita...
KWCH.com
High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
KWCH.com
Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday with gusty south winds ahead of an approaching weather system that’s expected to arrive on Monday. Dry today with gusty south winds ahead of a storm system currently over the Desert Southwest. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common west of I-135 across central and western Kansas through sunset. The south winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. As the storm gets closer tonight, clouds will increase and snow will develop towards morning across southwest Kansas. Overall, this appears to be a fast moving weather system, meaning snowfall amounts will generally be light.
Comments / 0