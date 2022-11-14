ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Cold front cruising through Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says a strong cold front is tracking through the state today bringing breezy northerly winds and light snow showers/flurries across the state. The bigger story with this cold front will be the building arctic air which will bring bitterly cold air Friday. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be below 0 in northern Kansas and single digits/low teens in the southern half of the sate...Brrrrrr!
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Colder Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that colder weather is on the way Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will fall into the teens to near 20. Afternoon highs will only make it to near 30 degrees. This will make it the coldest high temperatures since February. A north breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Flurries on Thursday; Arctic air Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow and flurries return to Kansas on Thursday, but impact to roads is not likely to be a concern. And there’s even colder weather coming before the weekend. Skies will be turning cloudy into the night with some light snow or flurries developing in...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Snow causes dangerous driving conditions across Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The snowfall may have passed Kansas already, but it came down in the western part of the state. "Coming back up, it was crazy driving in it," said Riella Pardise. Riella drove from Oklahoma to western Kansas in driving conditions made difficult by the snow.
KANSAS STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
KWCH.com

Bright skies but chilly temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow is no longer falling from the sky, but a dusting remains on the ground. Most roads are in a good shape but be on the lookout for a few slick spots this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses. Mainly sunny...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Scheduled power outage to impact Mulvane residents, businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scheduled maintenance to a substation comes with notice of a planned power outage during overnight hours, late Thursday night into early Friday morning that will impact the City of Mulvane. With the scheduled maintenance to the El Paso Substation, the City of Mulvane advised residents and...
MULVANE, KS
kfdi.com

Overnight power outage planned in Mulvane

Residents and business owners in Mulvane are being told to expect a power outage overnight. Crews are working to switch power at the El Paso substation, near Rock and Meadowlark, in Derby. Power to Mulvane is scheduled to be cut between 11 p.m. tonight at 3 a.m. Friday.
MULVANE, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Eddy’s Everything, helping you make sure your car is prepared for winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve already had our first major snow of the season, and chances are that snow won’t be the last. That’s why we’re out at Eddy’s Everything this morning, getting a look at the things you need to do to make sure your car is prepared for that winter weather! For more information on Eddy’s Everything, you can head to www.eddyseverything.com.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area

A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
WICHITA, KS
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the most problematic intersections in Wichita is getting extra sets of eyes from police. Kellogg and Seneca has the highest rate of crashes in the city. Overall, Wichita averages about 800 crashes per month. While there are several intersections Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday with gusty south winds ahead of an approaching weather system that’s expected to arrive on Monday. Dry today with gusty south winds ahead of a storm system currently over the Desert Southwest. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common west of I-135 across central and western Kansas through sunset. The south winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. As the storm gets closer tonight, clouds will increase and snow will develop towards morning across southwest Kansas. Overall, this appears to be a fast moving weather system, meaning snowfall amounts will generally be light.
KANSAS STATE

