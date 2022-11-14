ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy