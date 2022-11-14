ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Innovative Lasers of Houston can help you shed unwanted pounds

HOUSTON — Great Day Houston visited Innovative Lasers of Houston to see how the fat-torching Zerona Laser works. It is the first non-invasive body contouring procedure that effectively removes excess fat without negative side effects of surgery or fat freezing methods. Fat is emulsified and eliminated through the lymphatic system. The Zerona Laser is FDA approved and has been tested by Harvard scientists. Their study participants experienced an average reduction of 3 to 11 inches across the waist, hips and thighs in just two weeks. When visiting the Innovative Lasers of Houston you will also receive a personalized nutrition plan to help guide you and help you achieve your goal!
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

As RSV cases rise, 67 pediatric ICU beds available in all of Texas

HOUSTON — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are continuing to strain hospitals across the county. Texas hospitals are also seeing an earlier-than-normal surge in cases. On Wednesday, Texas had just 67 open pediatric ICU beds across the entire state. RSV is a common respiratory virus. For most,...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Sneak peek at Zoo Lights

Stroll through the Houston Zoo to see their lovely holiday lights from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8. It's the perfect setting to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Angleton hearts

ANGLETON, Texas — At Coastal Machine and Mechanical in Angleton, Butch Murrell is used to getting interesting requests. "One thing about fabrication is every project is different," he said. The company, which typically does machine work and fabrication for neighboring chemical plants, is always up for a challenge. "We...
ANGLETON, TX
KHOU

Houston Happenings November 17 - 20

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com. Downtown Transformed Info Perfect Winter Wonderland. 8 Unique Themed Villages Includes Ice Skating, Festive Christmas Trees, Pictures With Santa, Texas' Biggest Mistletoe Installation, Sugar Plum Plaza. Winter Wanderland With 100,000 Twinkling LED Lights Along Bagby Street. Minion-Themed...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Comcast Texas is closing the digital divide in Greater Houston Area

HOUSTON — Expanding access to the Internet is essential for disadvantaged communities across southeast Texas. Internet provides opportunities for job growth, educational aspirations and unlocks a future of unlimited possibilities. Broderick Johnson oversees the Comcast's Public Policy team and holds overall responsibility for Comcast's role in the digital equity...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Body found in Brays Bayou during search for missing father

HOUSTON — The body of a man who went missing last week was believed to have been found in Brays Bayou on Tuesday, four days after officials believe he fell into the water near the Texas Medical Center. Texas EquuSearch helped in the search for Ridge Cole, 28. Cole...
HOUSTON, TX

