Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
KHOU
Missing: Young dad in Houston for baby's surgery last seen Friday in Medical Center area
Ridge Cole, 28, was last seen near Brays Bayou in the Texas Medical Center. "This is the most unreal thing," Shannon Foster, Cole's aunt, told us.
Tiger Woods is bringing his new family-friendly putting facility to Katy
KATY, Texas — If you want to play golf like a pro, you'll want to experience the massive new putting complex coming to the Houston area!. Golf legend Tiger Woods is opening his fifth location of PopStroke before the end of the year. And this one's coming to Katy.
KHOU
Innovative Lasers of Houston can help you shed unwanted pounds
HOUSTON — Great Day Houston visited Innovative Lasers of Houston to see how the fat-torching Zerona Laser works. It is the first non-invasive body contouring procedure that effectively removes excess fat without negative side effects of surgery or fat freezing methods. Fat is emulsified and eliminated through the lymphatic system. The Zerona Laser is FDA approved and has been tested by Harvard scientists. Their study participants experienced an average reduction of 3 to 11 inches across the waist, hips and thighs in just two weeks. When visiting the Innovative Lasers of Houston you will also receive a personalized nutrition plan to help guide you and help you achieve your goal!
As RSV cases rise, 67 pediatric ICU beds available in all of Texas
HOUSTON — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are continuing to strain hospitals across the county. Texas hospitals are also seeing an earlier-than-normal surge in cases. On Wednesday, Texas had just 67 open pediatric ICU beds across the entire state. RSV is a common respiratory virus. For most,...
'Pretty ambitious, pretty wild' | Three Houston-area breweries team up 'FOR ALL THE H'
HOUSTON — In the world of craft beer, it's not unusual to see collaborations between two breweries. But three? That's more unique. "We all get along well and this has been easy," Tom Paynter, co-owner of No Label Brewing in Katy, said. He was the one who brewed up...
KHOU
Sneak peek at Zoo Lights
Stroll through the Houston Zoo to see their lovely holiday lights from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8. It's the perfect setting to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
KHOU
Houston couple gives back after receiving childhood gifts through Salvation Army Angel Tree Program
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program helps children in need every holiday season. One couple, who were once recipients, has decided to give back.
HIDDEN GEM: Angleton hearts
ANGLETON, Texas — At Coastal Machine and Mechanical in Angleton, Butch Murrell is used to getting interesting requests. "One thing about fabrication is every project is different," he said. The company, which typically does machine work and fabrication for neighboring chemical plants, is always up for a challenge. "We...
KHOU
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages has been working with Montgomery County Food Bank to provide much-needed food to families in need across Houston
HOUSTON — Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is the local Coca-Cola bottler for Texas and parts of the surrounding states. You might not know this, but when you grab a Coca-Cola from the store, it comes from us, your local bottler. But they do more than make and distribute Coca-Cola products....
'God knew my journey' | Mayor Turner gives details of his cancer diagnosis
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is talking for the first time in detail about his battle with cancer. Turner, 68, said he lost 17 pounds while going through treatment. He talked about the cancer battle and how his faith helped him along the way. “The very moment you...
'A child's going to get hurt' | Parents fighting Houston ISD plan to relocate profoundly disabled students to different schools
HOUSTON, Texas — Many parents are outraged at Houston ISD’s plan to relocate severely disabled students from a shared school to various other campuses. “I’m coming and hell’s coming with me,” said parent Julie Beeson. She said she's preparing for battle over the education of...
KHOU
Houston Happenings November 17 - 20
HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com. Downtown Transformed Info Perfect Winter Wonderland. 8 Unique Themed Villages Includes Ice Skating, Festive Christmas Trees, Pictures With Santa, Texas' Biggest Mistletoe Installation, Sugar Plum Plaza. Winter Wanderland With 100,000 Twinkling LED Lights Along Bagby Street. Minion-Themed...
'It was a joy' | Pasadena couple leads Salvation Army Angel Tree charge after getting presents as kids
HOUSTON — The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program helps children in need every holiday season. One couple, who were once recipients, has decided to give back. Dante and Tiffany Salgado are co-officers at the Pasadena Salvation Army. Their lives are a love story as well as a call to service.
Fentanyl vaccine potential ‘game changer’ for opioid epidemic, UH researchers say
HOUSTON — A research team led by the University of Houston has developed a vaccine that could block the opioid fentanyl from entering the brain, which would eliminate the drug’s “high.” They call the discovery a potential "game changer." Over 150 people die every day from...
KHOU
Comcast Texas is closing the digital divide in Greater Houston Area
HOUSTON — Expanding access to the Internet is essential for disadvantaged communities across southeast Texas. Internet provides opportunities for job growth, educational aspirations and unlocks a future of unlimited possibilities. Broderick Johnson oversees the Comcast's Public Policy team and holds overall responsibility for Comcast's role in the digital equity...
'Everybody is showing up to stop the threat' | FBI holds active shooter training exercise at Houston area church
HOUSTON, Texas — A scary scenario played out Thursday inside a Houston-area church. That's where dozens of officers and others responded to an active shooter training exercise. The simulation was not for real though, it was meant to be realistic by using role players as victims and gunmen who...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Brisk, breezy weather continues
It's going to stay chilly the rest of the week and through the weekend with a chance of a shower here and there. What about the weather on Thanksgiving?
Body found in Brays Bayou during search for missing father
HOUSTON — The body of a man who went missing last week was believed to have been found in Brays Bayou on Tuesday, four days after officials believe he fell into the water near the Texas Medical Center. Texas EquuSearch helped in the search for Ridge Cole, 28. Cole...
Person found shot to death in parking lot of apartment complex near NRG Stadium
HOUSTON — A person was found shot to death Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. The Houston Police Department was called just after 11 a.m. to the complex on Buffalo Speedway near the 610 South Loop. The shooter ran before police got there,...
Comments / 0