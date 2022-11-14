ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechSpot

Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune

In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
Reuters

Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award" given by Amazon.com (AMZN.O) founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos, an honor that recognizes leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said online.
SlashGear

Jeff Bezos Says He Will Give Away Most Of His Wealth Following $100 Million Dolly Parton Grant

Amazon founder and one of the world's richest men, Jeff Bezos, plans to give away a healthy portion of his fortune towards philanthropic endeavors throughout his lifetime. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos is currently the world's fourth richest man with a net worth of $124 billion, while Forbes puts his net worth at around $122 billion. Bezos, who is a fan of fancy yachts, revealed plans of his charitable ambitions in a rare sit-down interview with CNN.
AFP

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has for the first time said he would give away most of his $124 billion fortune to charity, but warned that doing so effectively will be hard. "Building Amazon was not easy...and I'm finding -- and I think Lauren is finding the same thing -- that charity, philanthropy is very similar."
Business Insider

MacKenzie Scott says she has given $2 billion to 343 organizations supporting underserved communities in the last 7 months, raising her total to at least $14.5 billion since she pledged to give away most of her fortune

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave nearly $2 billion to 343 organizations since 2019. In the last 7 months, Scott gave money to organizations supporting people from underserved communities. With this addition, she has now given away $14.5 billion of her fortune since signing the Giving Pledge. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has...
KTEN.com

Tom Ford is a newly minted billionaire, thanks to the $2.8B Estée Lauder deal

A blockbuster deal to sell his eponymous fashion brand has catapulted fashion designer Tom Ford into the global billionaires club. Ford, 61, who launched The Tom Ford Brand in 2005 and grew it into a luxury clothing and accessories powerhouse, sold his company Tuesday to Estée Lauder Companies in a deal valued at $2.8 billion.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Amazon Could Lay Off Thousands Just Days After Bezos Vowed to Share Fortune

Jeff Bezos announced his intention to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime to worthy causes—including fighting climate change— at almost at the same time as news of his company preparing to lay off some 10,000 staff broke. Bezos—Amazon's founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO—is the...
Fox Business

Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover

A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.

