Thomas “Tom” Verran, 63
Thomas “Tom” Verran, age 63 of Brown City, has passed away. Services for Tom will be held on Tuesday, November 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Brown City. Visitation will be held at the Carman Funeral Home on Monday, November 21, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Theresie Nitsch, 72
Theresie Nitsch, age 72 of Melvin, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Services for Theresie will be held on Saturday, November 19, at noon at the Yale Sacred Heart Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Funeral Hall in Brown City.
Truman Bissett, 77
Truman Bissett, age 77 of Brown City, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Services for Truman Bissett will be held on Monday, November 21, at 1:00 p.m. at the Brown City Missionary Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Carman Funeral Home in Brown City.
Amy Michelle Paterson, 46
Amy Michelle Paterson, age 46 of Carsonville, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Services for Amy Paterson will be held on Monday, November 21, at 1:00 p.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Sandusky, with visitation being held that day, starting at 11:00 a.m. and running until time of service.
Carolyn M. Klaty, 77
Carolyn M. Klaty, age 77 of Carsonville, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Services for Carolyn M. Klaty will be held on Saturday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the family home (4155 Snover Road, Carsonville). Visitation will be held before the service, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Stroll through the season at the Lighted Christmas Trail at Sanilac Museum
Start a new family tradition! Brighten your holiday with a stroll through the Lighted Christmas Trail in the historic village and nature trail at the Sanilac County Historic Museum, which will be lighted and decorated for the season. Most of the historic buildings, plus the Troop Train, will be decorated....
7 Port Huron stores found selling vapes, tobacco to minors during sting
A Monday compliance sting operation by the Port Huron Police Department found seven area stores selling vaping or tobacco products to minors. Sending in underage decoys to 36 stores across Port Huron on Monday, November 14, the department found that 29 stores refused to sell to the minors, and thus passing their compliance check. However, the following seven stores failed their check, selling vaping products to the decoys:
Sandusky student struck by car while trying to cross Elk Street
With heavy traffic in the area due to school being dismissed early, a 14-year-old Sandusky student was hit by a car as she tried crossing at Lincoln and South Elk Streets on Wednesday, November 9. According to Sandusky Police Chief Brett Lester, the student, a Sandusky resident, was trying to...
Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage
State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
Inmate attempts escape from Tuscola County Jail
An inmate might be spending a bit more time at the Tuscola County Jail after trying to escape from it on Sunday, November 13. Around noon, as a deputy collected food trays from a cell, the cell’s occupant, Emanuel Copes, “made a statement in regards to leaving the jail and quickly exited his cell and entered the hallway.” With the deputy attempting to stop him, an altercation ensued, ending when Copes broke away and ran to the main exit door’s lobby.
