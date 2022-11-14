Read full article on original website
Business Highlights: FTX mess, drop in mortgage rates
NEW YORK (AP) — The man who had to clean up the mess at Enron says the situation at FTX is even worse, describing what he calls a “complete failure” of corporate control. The filing by John Ray III, the new CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, lays out a damning description of FTX’s operations under its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a lack of security controls to business funds being used to buy employees homes and luxuries. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said.
Mortgage market upheaval spurs $17 billion in paper losses for banks
Higher interest rates helped Wells Fargo & Co. land more than $3 billion in profit in the third quarter. From a capital perspective, they also wiped out nearly three-quarters of that. While rising rates buoy revenue for the country's largest banks, in the short term they also force them to...
FTX advisers find 'only a fraction' of company's crypto assets
Advisers now overseeing the ruins of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Group are struggling to locate the company's cash and crypto, slamming poor internal oversight and record keeping at the now-bankrupt company. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of...
FTC chief's former boss wants her to investigate Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal
An anti-monopoly group that once employed U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan is joining the chorus of advocates and lawmakers urging the federal government to investigate Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. In a letter to Khan and the heads of the Justice Department's antitrust division and the Federal Communications...
Starbucks' $181 million in unused gift cards spurs labor group complaint
A group of unions filed a complaint against Starbucks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, asking the agency to investigate how the coffee chain accounts for unused money left on customers' stored-value cards and accounts. Starbucks claimed $181 million in revenue from money that wasn't spent on gift cards...
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market remains healthy as fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, despite the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes this year intended to bring down inflation and tighten the labor market. Applications for jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 12 fell...
Volkswagen delays key EV project as Tesla challenge stumbles
Volkswagen's ambitious push to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric-vehicle leader is running into trouble. Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume plans to push back the key Trinity battery car project from 2026 toward the end of the decade because new software won't be ready in time, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company may also scrap plans for a €2 billion ($2.1 billion) EV factory in Germany, the person said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.
Automakers brace for GOP-led House to try to erode EV incentives
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Automakers have long relied on incentives to bolster the electric-vehicle market. With Republicans now set to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year, the industry isn't so sure it can count on those perks much longer.
Realty company offering cash after locking homeowners into 40-year commitment
Vietnam veteran James Heath, 78, isn’t quite sure how he got involved in a 40-year real estate contract. The company, MV Realty, was introduced to Heath through a telemarketer. “Most of them actually were elderly that you would get over the phone,” said a whistleblower who used to work...
There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud
The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
Lexinfintech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
Amazon CEO says layoffs will continue in 2023
Amazon's layoffs will continue in 2023 as the "economy remains in a challenging spot," CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to employees.
Lula's push to boost spending in Brazil rattles markets
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — On the campaign trail, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to sustain a massive welfare program, increase the minimum wage and boost health and education spending. Now, Brazil's president-elect is trying to make good on those pledges — and investors are showing concern.
Alibaba posts surprise loss as China Covid curbs take a toll
Alibaba Group Holding reported a surprise loss after quarterly revenue barely grew, as China's rigid Covid controls continue to depress consumer sentiment. China's e-commerce leader reported a net loss of 20.6 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) versus projections for a profit of almost the same amount, after it marked down the value of investments across a portfolio that spans Didi Global Inc. to Indonesia's GoTo. Its shares fell 3% in early trading in New York.
Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
Trump signed checks at issue in tax fraud scheme, ex-CFO testifies
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed checks for Christmas bonuses for executives at his namesake company as if they were independent contractors, longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified on Thursday.
After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
Police: Man with knife, ax, sword entered New York Times building
A 27-year-old man entered the New York Times building on Thursday armed with a knife, ax and sword, according to police. The man reportedly did not appear to threaten anyone but asked to speak with particular individuals at the Times, per NBC New York. The man complied with a request...
