ktoo.org
On Walter Soboleff Day, panel reflects on church’s closure and the path forward
Monday was Walter Soboleff Day in Alaska. Soboleff, who lived to be 102, was a longtime advocate for Lingít people through his religious ministries and work to support Juneau’s youth. In honor of the day, Sealaska Heritage Institute hosted a panel discussion about the closure of the Memorial...
ktoo.org
Naturalists reveal history of centuries-old spruce that fell on Gastineau Avenue
After it fell, the old tree above Gastineau Avenue slid about 650 feet down the shoulder of Mt. Roberts before crashing through a few houses and taking out a power line. The tree knocked one home off its foundation, flipped a pickup and triggered an evacuation alert for the neighborhood. It took the city fifteen truckloads to haul away the debris.
ktoo.org
Nov. 16, 2022: “Americans and the Holocaust” on display at the Valley Library
On November 1, Juneau Public Libraries opened the travelling exhibit “Americans and the Holocaust.” The show questions motives and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to war, Nazism, and genocide. It will be on display until December 20, and accompanied by a series of talks from Alaskans about local connections and responses to the Holocaust. On today’s show, Andi Hirsh will talk with host Sheli DeLaney about the meaning and importance of bringing this exhibit to Juneau.
kinyradio.com
City-wide power outage caused by maintenance work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Debbie Driscoll, AELP's Vice President and Director of Consumer Affairs, explained what caused a city-wide power outage in Juneau earlier today. Driscoll explained the cause of the outage. "So just a little after 11 am, our crew was working doing some maintenance out at Snettisham, our...
