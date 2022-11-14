Read full article on original website
Thomas “Tom” Verran, 63
Thomas “Tom” Verran, age 63 of Brown City, has passed away. Services for Tom will be held on Tuesday, November 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Brown City. Visitation will be held at the Carman Funeral Home on Monday, November 21, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Larry Smith, 79
Larry Smith, age 70 of Caro, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Services for Larry will be held on Friday, November 18, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kingston Wesleyan Church, with visitation being held on Thursday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Kranz Funeral Home in Kingston.
Candace Diane Bollon, 50
Candace Diane Bollon, age 50 of North Branch, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Services for Candace Diane Bollon will be held on Saturday, November 19, at 11:00 a.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel, with visitation being held on Friday, November 19, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday before service, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Sandusky student struck by car while trying to cross Elk Street
With heavy traffic in the area due to school being dismissed early, a 14-year-old Sandusky student was hit by a car as she tried crossing at Lincoln and South Elk Streets on Wednesday, November 9. According to Sandusky Police Chief Brett Lester, the student, a Sandusky resident, was trying to...
McKenzie Health System Auxiliary to host 75% off “Pre-Black Friday” sale in McKenzie Gift Shop
Even better than Black Friday, the upcoming “Pre-Black Friday” sale in the McKenzie Gift Shop will feature 75% off everything (excluding food). Hosted by the McKenzie Health System Auxiliary, the special sale will take place Wednesday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meanwhile, the Auxiliary’s annual...
Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage
State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
Murder charge added after further investigation into woman’s body found last month in pickup truck’s bed
A murder charge was added Tuesday to the two criminal counts already against 19-year-old Stephen Freeman, who was arrested after police found a body in the bed of a pickup truck he was driving during an October fender-bender. Authorities believe that on October 27, Freeman entered the home of 62-year-old...
Inmate attempts escape from Tuscola County Jail
An inmate might be spending a bit more time at the Tuscola County Jail after trying to escape from it on Sunday, November 13. Around noon, as a deputy collected food trays from a cell, the cell’s occupant, Emanuel Copes, “made a statement in regards to leaving the jail and quickly exited his cell and entered the hallway.” With the deputy attempting to stop him, an altercation ensued, ending when Copes broke away and ran to the main exit door’s lobby.
