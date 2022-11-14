Read full article on original website
Connecticut pharmacies sign on to prescribe antiviral meds to COVID-positive patients
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — In another step forward in the fight against COVID, pharmacists across Connecticut will now be empowered to assess COVID-positive patients and prescribe them potentially life-saving medication. This new initiative is all about increasing availability and access to the oral COVID antiviral treatment pill called Paxlovid. The...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut
(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
Yale Daily News
“We are at capacity”: RSV surges nationwide, hitting Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital at record volumes
Pediatric emergency rooms nationwide are battling surges in respiratory syncytial virus. This year’s surge has hit infants under age two especially hard. Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital, multiple medical professionals say, has been forced to adapt to record case numbers, opening up additional beds and recruiting voluntary staff. RSV...
fishersisland.net
Fall Hospital Safety Grades: What CT Hospitals Got Top Marks
CONNECTICUT — Several Connecticut hospitals have made improvements in protecting patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections while others have fallen short, according to the Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report released Wednesday. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit health care watchdog group, used an academic grading scale...
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Hospital Fights Fine For Closure of Maternity Ward
A lawyer for Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford argued Wednesday that the state should rescind or reduce a $394,000 fine issued by state regulators for the rural hospital’s termination of labor and delivery services without first seeking permission. The state Office of Health Strategy issued the fine earlier this...
beckersasc.com
Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics
Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
State funding to build housing for adults with intellectual disabilities began in 2017, but many units are only now becoming available.
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, Nov. 18-20
CONNECTICUT, USA — With temperatures dropping this weekend, it'll feel more like December than November. Luckily, if it activates holiday mode for you, there are plenty of things to do across the state to help keep the holiday spirit going!. Check out what you and your family and friends...
Change of pace: These are the states Conn. residents want to relocate to
Conn. (WTNH) — Do you ever feel like you need a change of pace? You’re not alone. Connecticut residents looking to relocate often look to the city or out west. A study, conducted by moving experts at movingapt.com, looked at Google search data across the state based on search terms like “houses in,” “Zillow,” “apartments […]
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
Hartford HealthCare opens new workspace
Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare officially opened its doors to a new, brilliant workspace in the heart of downtown Hartford on Thursday, investing in the capital city, innovation and its colleagues. Hartford HealthCare is defying trends and transforming health care. Dr. Jim Cardon, Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford HealthCare, discussed what this means and why […]
AdWeek
Samaia Hernandez Joins WTIC Hartford as Multi-Skilled Journalist
Samaia Hernandez has joined Hartford Connecticut Fox affiliate WTIC. Hernandez announced her first day at the Fox affiliate on social media saying she was “so excited” to continue working in Hartford and that she missed the viewers. She left WTNH in Hartford in May. “Samaia Hernandez made her...
Health headlines: Yale physician shares why influenza flourishes in cold weather, results of study on masking
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The simple act of hand washing can do wonders to prevent catching the flu, according to Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry Wilson. “When it gets cold, the flu can stick around much longer on surfaces,” said Dr. Wilson who explained that contaminated surfaces are the main way that the flu […]
Study highlights importance of humidity in preventing COVID-19 spread
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New information shows the possible role humidity could play in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Research shows that in countries where humidity is moderate, 40% to 60% of COVID-19 didn’t transmit easily. “The reality is that what’s most important in your humidity or your home environment to prevent COVID is […]
NBC Connecticut
Personal Arguments Causing Hartford Homicides to Climb to Record Numbers: Mayor
With six weeks left in the year, Hartford has already hit a grim milestone: 36 homicides so far in 2022. The only time the city had 30 or more homicides was in 2003 and 2015. “She was fun, liked to laugh. Everybody knew her,” Diazsha Heaven said, describing her sister Jayla. “Yeah, she was just full of energy.”
Eversource, UI customers could soon see a nearly 50% increase in monthly bills
Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills as Eversource and United Illuminating filed new supply rates with the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demand.
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times
2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Expert discusses Alzheimer’s awareness, warning signs
(WTNH) — Some disturbing news, Alzheimer’s disease has affected nearly 80,000 Connecticut residents, and new cases are being diagnosed every day. November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, so Chief Operating Officer at Assisted Living Services Inc., Mario D’Aquila, joined News 8 to dive into information on the disease. D’Aquila will explain what Alzheimer’s disease is, what […]
