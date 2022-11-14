ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut

(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fishersisland.net

Fall Hospital Safety Grades: What CT Hospitals Got Top Marks

CONNECTICUT — Several Connecticut hospitals have made improvements in protecting patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections while others have fallen short, according to the Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report released Wednesday. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit health care watchdog group, used an academic grading scale...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Hospital Fights Fine For Closure of Maternity Ward

A lawyer for Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford argued Wednesday that the state should rescind or reduce a $394,000 fine issued by state regulators for the rural hospital’s termination of labor and delivery services without first seeking permission. The state Office of Health Strategy issued the fine earlier this...
STAFFORD, CT
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, Nov. 18-20

CONNECTICUT, USA — With temperatures dropping this weekend, it'll feel more like December than November. Luckily, if it activates holiday mode for you, there are plenty of things to do across the state to help keep the holiday spirit going!. Check out what you and your family and friends...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford HealthCare opens new workspace

Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare officially opened its doors to a new, brilliant workspace in the heart of downtown Hartford on Thursday, investing in the capital city, innovation and its colleagues. Hartford HealthCare is defying trends and transforming health care. Dr. Jim Cardon, Chief Clinical Officer at Hartford HealthCare, discussed what this means and why […]
AdWeek

Samaia Hernandez Joins WTIC Hartford as Multi-Skilled Journalist

Samaia Hernandez has joined Hartford Connecticut Fox affiliate WTIC. Hernandez announced her first day at the Fox affiliate on social media saying she was “so excited” to continue working in Hartford and that she missed the viewers. She left WTNH in Hartford in May. “Samaia Hernandez made her...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Study highlights importance of humidity in preventing COVID-19 spread

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New information shows the possible role humidity could play in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Research shows that in countries where humidity is moderate, 40% to 60% of COVID-19 didn’t transmit easily. “The reality is that what’s most important in your humidity or your home environment to prevent COVID is […]
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times

2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Expert discusses Alzheimer’s awareness, warning signs

(WTNH) — Some disturbing news, Alzheimer’s disease has affected nearly 80,000 Connecticut residents, and new cases are being diagnosed every day. November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, so Chief Operating Officer at Assisted Living Services Inc., Mario D’Aquila, joined News 8 to dive into information on the disease. D’Aquila will explain what Alzheimer’s disease is, what […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy