Money grabbing, money grubbin..got no good sense that the Good Lord Gave you people. You haven't been Good Stewards of what already exists. Why don't you utilize and fix up some of that first.. how bout redevelop that, leave what is untouched just that. You ruin everything for the sake of economics and for what? To cause blight somewhere else in another part of our city..or to have empty new spaces that you developed. No thanks..hard pass for me.
I have seen firsthand the destruction and devastation of lost green space. First was in Stow where acres upon acres of greenspace were bulldozed for commercial development. My entire neighborhood that I grew up in was leveled for a strip mall so much so that my old house is literally underneath a Wal-Mart now. I am now seeing the city of Green doing the exact same thing at a record pace. Where there was once wooded acres of land is now gone. When the greenspace is gone.. it's gone forever🥺💔
YES finally we ARE considering THE FREEKIN ECO SYSTEM BRAVO BRAVO FELLOW CITIZENS OF THE GREAT WIDE WORLD I SALUTE YOU ALL BRAVO 👏
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Comments / 8