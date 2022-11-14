ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments

Dawn Berghone
2d ago

Money grabbing, money grubbin..got no good sense that the Good Lord Gave you people. You haven't been Good Stewards of what already exists. Why don't you utilize and fix up some of that first.. how bout redevelop that, leave what is untouched just that. You ruin everything for the sake of economics and for what? To cause blight somewhere else in another part of our city..or to have empty new spaces that you developed. No thanks..hard pass for me.


Eileen Brannan
2d ago

I have seen firsthand the destruction and devastation of lost green space. First was in Stow where acres upon acres of greenspace were bulldozed for commercial development. My entire neighborhood that I grew up in was leveled for a strip mall so much so that my old house is literally underneath a Wal-Mart now. I am now seeing the city of Green doing the exact same thing at a record pace. Where there was once wooded acres of land is now gone. When the greenspace is gone.. it's gone forever🥺💔


Michael O. Johnson
3d ago

YES finally we ARE considering THE FREEKIN ECO SYSTEM BRAVO BRAVO FELLOW CITIZENS OF THE GREAT WIDE WORLD I SALUTE YOU ALL BRAVO 👏


 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cleveland.com

New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s

MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle

CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle lately, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. Soon, it will be active. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, will be activated on Monday at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Ask Akron

What did your government do for the homeless people in Akron?

Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Crooked River Circus showcases aerial arts and acrobatics in Cleveland

Just outside Downtown Cleveland, a local gymnasium offers its high ceilings and padded floors to a group of performance artists who gather to hone their craft. Formed more than a decade ago, the Crooked River Circus teaches skills in a variety of acrobatic disciplines and offers opportunities for its members to perform throughout the year.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronschools.com

Free Giveaways in Firestone Park

The Firestone Park Community Center, Mayor Daniel Horrigan and City of Akron employees -- in partnership with the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council -- are sponsoring a free giveaway of hats, gloves, scarves, books and grocery store gift cards for students in grades K-5 living in Firestone Park. Gift cards are limited to one (1) per household and only given to those with children participating. The event will be held at the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church (275 S. Firestone Blvd.) on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required by phone at 330.375.2806 or in person at the Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.) by Nov. 30. This event is part of the annual Firestone Park Holiday Tree Lighting, so all are invited for Santa and other activities.
AKRON, OH
thereporternewspaperonline.com

Mayor Horrigan Issues Statement On Passage Of Issue 10

Akron voters approved Issue 10 which will add an amendment to Akron’s City Charter creating a permanent Citizens’ Police Oversight Board to provide independent oversight and review of policing practices within Akron. Mayor Horrigan has issued the following statement:. “Akron’s voters have made their voices heard and it’s...
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Home Run for the Homeless set for Nov. 24

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Gennesaret Inc.’s 31st annual Home Run for the Homeless benefit run/walk will be held in person and virtually this year, according to organizers. The in-person event will be held Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m. with a 1-mile fun walk/run at Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: A Diagonal Road man reported Nov. 3 a woman who holds a protection order against him has been driving past his house repeatedly. Upon questioning, the woman told police she was visiting her brother, who lives in the area. Also Nov. 3, police were seeking a male on...
AKRON, OH
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH

Comments

