‘He’s blocked’: Charles Barkley reveals why Nets star Ben Simmons needs to see a sports psychologist
Ben Simmons hasn’t been playing to his usual standards ever since making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and Charles Barkley believes he knows why. In the latest episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley noted that Simmons is mentally blocked right now. To back up his claim, he cited a previous instance when Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons to shoot the ball, emphasizing that he has never seen something like that before.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors
The Phoenix Suns prevented a three-game losing skid Thursday, as they became the latest team to victimize the surprisingly struggling Golden State Warriors, eking out a 130-119 victory over the defending NBA champions at home. Devin Booker dropped 27 points in the win, but it was the tandem of Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges, who […] The post Devin Booker hilariously reacts to Mikal Bridges’ playmaking ability after Suns win vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move
James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving […] The post Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 11/17/2022
The Detroit Pistons (3-12) travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers (8-7) on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Clippers prediction and pick. The Pistons have lost four straight games and are in last place in the Eastern Conference....
Chris Paul’s status Friday vs. the Jazz revealed
The Phoenix Suns have been without Chris Paul for the past four games and Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz might make it a fifth straight game. Paul is officially listed as questionable for the matchup as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. Chris Paul has been out...
Kawhi Leonard gets shocking status upgrade prior to game vs. Pistons
The Los Angeles Clippers received some great news Thursday afternoon. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. This is a major development as Los Angeles has been playing hampered nearly all season. Leonard has not played since […] The post Kawhi Leonard gets shocking status upgrade prior to game vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic
The Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 college basketball season Tuesday night at the hands of the reigning national champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic to the tune of a 69-64 score. Despite the loss, Duke must have gotten more respect for going toe to toe against the higher-ranked and […] The post Jon Scheyer gets real about Duke basketball falling short vs. Kansas at Champions Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reveals collective chip on team’s shoulder fueling impressive play
The Indiana Pacers have been off to a better-than-expected start to begin the 2022-23 campaign. Through 13 games, the Pacers have posted a solid 7-6 record after two hard-earned wins against the (depleted) Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets. Thanks in large part to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as one of the league’s best floor generals, the Pacers have mustered the league’s seventh-best offensive rating of 114.6, backing up the eye test as one of the league’s most entertaining teams to watch.
BREAKING: Nets star Kyrie Irving expected return date from suspension announced
The Brooklyn Nets have finally decided to lift Kyrie Irving’s team-mandated suspension. After sitting out a total of eight games including Thursday night’s tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers, it is now being reported that the embattled guard is set to return to the lineup on Saturday against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. This […] The post BREAKING: Nets star Kyrie Irving expected return date from suspension announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole is NOT the answer
Benching Klay Thompson won’t fix what ails the Golden State Warriors. Steve Kerr hasn’t repeatedly brushed off the notion of replacing him as a starter with Jordan Poole out of loyalty to a four-time champion who’s still working his way back from two-and-a-half seasons lost to injury. The Warriors’ optimal blend of shooting, defense and […] The post Warriors benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole is NOT the answer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best fresh start Ben Simmons trade destinations for Nets star
The Ben Simmons Era in Brooklyn is not going well. The 2015 No. 1 overall pick has already missed a third of the Brooklyn Nets games (5/15), and when he does play, it’s not pretty. Simmons is averaging career lows in minutes (26.6), points (5.8), rebounds (6.1), assists (5.6), steals (1.1), and blocks (0.5). A Nets trade involving Simmons would probably be best for all involved. The Nets need to win games now, and the pressure of being on a supposed contender with superstars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the New York media market isn’t ideal for Simmons getting his career back on track. So, what are the best Ben Simmons trade destinations for the player himself? That’s what we’ll look at here as we rank the best fresh start destinations for the Nets star.
Steve Kerr blasts Warriors’ ‘Drew League’ effort after 8th straight road loss
The Golden State Warriors wasted another epic performance from Stephen Curry on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix 130-119 despite 50 points from the reigning Finals MVP. Another loss pushes Golden State to 6-9, behind the tied Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder for tenth in the Western Conference. Needless to say, this is not […] The post Steve Kerr blasts Warriors’ ‘Drew League’ effort after 8th straight road loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss
The Golden State Warriors dropped to 6-9 on the season after they suffered a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns, which dropped them to 0-8 on the road. However, Stephen Curry is trying his best to lift a team that simply just hasn’t played up to the standards they set over the past decade. In […] The post NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic is just as confused as the rest of us with “shush” celebration after dagger three
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic continues to be the Los Angeles Clippers’ worst nightmare. Adding to all the scares Doncic has given the Clippers in previous playoff runs, he recently torched them to the tune of 35 points, 11 rebounds and five assists–leading the Mavs to a 103-101 victory on Tuesday night and giving LA […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic is just as confused as the rest of us with “shush” celebration after dagger three appeared first on ClutchPoints.
