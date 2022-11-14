Lane Kiffin reveals Ole Miss football’s Jaxson Dart’s mom’s claims of biased officiating after loss to Alabama

Read full article on original website
A benchwarmer's view of Josh Heupel and Tennessee football running up the score | Toppmeyer
Run it up, Josh Heupel. Hang 70 points on the board, if time permits. Keep letting Joe Milton fire it deep during mop-up duty, and allow Tennessee's backup offensive linemen to celebrate in the end zone. In the aftermath of the No. 5 Vols' 66-24 victory over Missouri on Saturday, a familiar debate emerged: Is scoring an unnecessary touchdown when a kneel-down would run out the clock a sign of poor sportsmanship? ...
Do Alabama football fans care if Lane Kiffin goes to Auburn?
Alabama football fans are interested in what Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss and Auburn are going to do. There seems to be a prevalent belief that on a long-term basis Lane can make Auburn better than he can ever make Ole Miss. If that is true, having Lane in Oxford rather than Auburn works better for the Alabama football program.
One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week
Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles
Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?
Lane Kiffin thinking about the Auburn TigersImage created in Canva using images from Wikicommons. The season isn’t even over yet, and the rumors are already flying around that Lane Kiffin is the favorite to become the next head football coach at Auburn.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure
Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
I was outed as trans while going through the University of Alabama's competitive sorority rush — before I was able to come out to myself
As unoriginal as it sounds, I've always felt like an outcast. As a kid, I wanted the girls' toys instead of the boys. I thought Pillow Pets were way more interesting than Batman and sports, and I hated wearing cargo shorts. I remember in first grade realizing I was attracted to someone: a boy. I was on the football field, and someone made fun of me for how I was acting: "gay." I pushed down my feelings because I wanted to fit in.
ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking
ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
College Football Playoff rankings released after Week 11
The College Football Playoff rankings have been released following Week 11. The Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 with only two weeks to go in the regular season. Week 11 proved to be another exciting weekend of college football. The top contenders — Georgia,. , Ohio State, TCU and Michigan...
Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother
Baker Mayfield jokingly called Lamar Jackson’s mother “intimidating” ahead of the Week 11 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. Mayfield revealed that Jackson’s mother had urged him to go down to Florida and train with Lamar after the Heisman ceremony, before crediting her for her son’s tough nature. After hearing about the comments […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother appeared first on ClutchPoints.
National analyst makes strong statement about a potential rematch between Tennessee Vols and Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs earlier this month didn’t go as UT fans hoped it would. Georgia beat Tennessee 27-13 which resulted in the Bulldogs climbing to the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee fell to No. 5 in the rankings, which means...
