‘LeBron James is still playing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest about being the face of the NBA

Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant
Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
Isiah Thomas revealed what Larry Bird told him before he fired him as head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2003.
‘He’s blocked’: Charles Barkley reveals why Nets star Ben Simmons needs to see a sports psychologist
Ben Simmons hasn’t been playing to his usual standards ever since making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and Charles Barkley believes he knows why. In the latest episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley noted that Simmons is mentally blocked right now. To back up his claim, he cited a previous instance when Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons to shoot the ball, emphasizing that he has never seen something like that before.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock: The NBA Owes Kyrie Irving an Apology
Jason Whitlock: “I wish they would all just admit it— Adam Silver, Roger Goodell, Phil Knight, the executives running the TV networks that are in bed with the NBA, NFL, Major League Baseball, and the National Hockey League… Professional sports are hostile towards religious faith. JUST ADMIT IT, GUYS. The widespread, orchestrated rebuke of Kyrie Irving has nothing to do with anti-Semitism, and everything to do with removing faith and God from sports. Admit it, you will never convince me or rational people that the controversy that sidelined Irving’s 2022 basketball season is about a 2018 documentary. Neither is it about Irving’s assumed position on the true origins of Black Americans. ‘Hebrews to Negroes’, the so-called sequel to Adolf Hitler’s manifesto ‘Mein Kampf’ is too confusing, too boring, and too dated to justify the relentless public trashing of Irving and his reputation. The flogging on Kyrie is a message to athletes that their multi-million dollar paychecks are dependent on their willingness to serve money above God. The sports world no longer tolerates legitimate religious faith. Faith made Muhammad Ali refuse military induction. Faith compelled Martin Luther King Jr. to demand equal rights. Faith motivated White men to sacrifice their lives in the Civil War for the freedom of Black people. People of faith cannot be controlled. We live in a time where the elites seek unprecedented control of the American people. They wanna tell us when we can worship, what experimental medical trials we should take, when we should wear a mask, which politician is okay to support, and what is okay for us to think. Kyrie Irving’s religious faith no matter how misguided makes him impossible to control. He wouldn’t take the vaccine and missed a considerable portion of the season because of that decision. He’s refusing to grovel and fully beg for forgiveness for a thought crime allegedly committed against Jewish people. Irving’s mind is ‘diseased’ with religious courage, and professional sports cannot tolerate that. The NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB climbed into partnership with the secular left, Black Lives Matter, and the other descendants of Karl Marx. The secular left, the true bigots recognize that religious faith is what made America great and granted all of this country’s citizens freedom and opportunity. The proponents of Marxism and its system of governance – communism and socialism – are systematically detaching all American institutions from religious faith to stop the rise of another Muhammad Ali or Martin Luther King. Professional sports, like all of corporate America, have been radically changed. Religious beliefs are seen as ‘transphobic’, ‘homophobic’, and ‘racist.’ Kyrie’s form of religious conviction is ‘anti-Semitic’ and ‘dangerous’. Irving tweeted an image of a four-year-old documentary and is on a two-week trial for ‘anti-Semitism.’ Adam Silver, the Jewish commissioner of the NBA, told the New York Times on Thursday that he found Irving ‘not guilty’ of anti-Semitism. You might wrongly conclude that Silver’s verdict is a positive step… It’s not. The public announcement to the New York Times is justification of the kangaroo court proceedings that just transpired. The NBA owes Irving an apology and the money they stole from him during his 5-game suspension. The league owes punitive damages for the smearing of Irving’s reputation, which caused Nike to end its relationship with Irving. Had the NBA ignored the harmless tweet, America would have continued to ignore the four-year-old documentary. Instead, Adam Silver and the Brooklyn Nets stirred more racial animus.”
Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson
This trade idea could be a huge move to help the Lakers, Warriors, and Jazz get what they want.
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
