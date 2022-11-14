ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Falcons could get help at left guard soon as key player returns to practice

The Falcons have lost guards Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy in recent weeks, and they saw guard Colby Gossett struggle last Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons have lost two straight games, and the left guard spot seems to be a sore point as the team pushes into its last seven contests. Two injuries will do that to you.
ATLANTA, GA
Broncos to wear Color Rush uniform against Raiders

The Denver Broncos are breaking out their Color Rush uniforms for Sunday’s showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. This will be the second time the Broncos have worn a full alternate uniform this season. Earlier this year, Denver defeated the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 on Sunday Night Football while wearing their all-blue alternate.
DENVER, CO

