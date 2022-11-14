Read full article on original website
Gracias Fútbol: Diego Mardona's iconic goal and other golden World Cup moments
The 2022 World Cup is nearly here. We asked readers and colleagues to share their favorite memories.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
US envoy Kerry positive for COVID as UN climate talks drag
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — John Kerry, the top U.S. envoy at this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said late Friday night, another potential setback for negotiations that were already going into overtime with no result in sight. "He...
Brittney Griner Russia drug case timeline: Prison, trial, more
More than 270 days have passed since Brittney Griner was detained in Russia. We've tracked her arrest, trial, relocation to a penal colony, President Biden's efforts and reaction from her wife and teammates.
North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, South Korea, Japan and allied countries convened an emergency meeting during an Asian summit on Friday and condemned North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, calling for a united response. The missile, which landed just 200 kilometres (130...
