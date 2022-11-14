No nation has won consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. France is looking to accomplish the same feat, 60 years later. The European nation will begin its 2022 World Cup journey against a distant rival – Australia. The Aussies haven’t had nearly the same amount of World Cup success as their opening match opponent, having advanced out of group play just once in 2006 before losing in the Round of 16.

6 HOURS AGO