49ers Overreactions: Is Kyle Shanahan NFL's Most Conservative Play Caller?
49ers overreactions: Is Shanahan NFL's most conservative coach? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Let’s not waste any time and get right into this week’s edition of 49ers overreactions. Overreaction? Yes. That’s blasphemy to suggest 49ers overreactions should take a break when the team wins. And, yes,...
Kyle Shanahan Believes 49ers Are Gaining Momentum After Consecutive Wins
Shanahan sees 49ers gaining momentum after consecutive wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers were at one point 3-4 in their 2022 NFL season and hit a crossroads with injuries to key players on both defense and offense. Rather than sinking deeper below .500, Kyle Shanahan’s team has...
Jimmy Garoppolo's Viral Courtside Moment Hilariously Recalled by George Kittle
Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers'...
49ers-Cardinals Shaping Up to Be Another Faithful Takeover in Mexico City
Fiel a la Bahía: 49ers takeover appears likely in Mexico City originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Fiel a la Bahía. Faithful to the Bay. It’s a phrase that isn’t taken lightly by 49ers fans not just in the Bay Area, but around the world. That’s...
Joc Pederson Accepts Giants' $19.65M Qualifying Offer for 2023 MLB Season
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants hoped to sign Joc Pederson to a contract extension before his first season in orange and black ended. When that didn't happen, they made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Pederson accepted the one-year qualifying offer on Tuesday, the MLB Players Association announced. That will...
