ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Richland, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Coffee Shop Closed Until Monday to Mourn Death of Owner

A wave of sadness is rushing through Tri-Cities as a popular local business mourns the death of its founder. Rockabilly Roasting Co. made the announcement on their official Facebook page that Travis Jordan died unexpectedly. Travis is survived by his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Penelope. In the statement, Laura wrote that the future of Rockabilly Roasting Company remains uncertain. For the time being, the business will be closed until at least Monday morning to allow the family to grieve during this unimaginable time.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family escapes garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Cellphone Distraction Sends Driver Into Large Rock Garden

Monday evening, cellphone use behind the wheel claimed another victim. The Benton County Sheriff's Department reports a car full of teens plowed off a road and into a large "rock garden" Monday night. The BCSO says the crash occurred on Clearview Loop, which is about two miles west from the...
98.3 The KEY

‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KENNEWICK, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy

He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
YAKIMA, WA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

133-Year-Old Business in Washington Closes Its Doors

Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MartinsWallaWalla, BestLifeOnline, yaktrinews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WALLA WALLA, WA
98.3 The KEY

37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?

If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Drivers should expect delays near Pasco Airport today

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOTEast) says drivers should expect delays near the Pasco Airport throughout the day on November, 17. Road crews will be repairing an expansion joint in the right eastbound lane of I-182.
PASCO, WA
yaktrinews.com

Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy