ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia man convicted of beating baby to death in bathtub, years after withdrawing guilty plea

By Kristen Johanson
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNCa7_0jAjcqhl00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia man who withdrew a guilty plea for killing a baby years ago has now been found guilty of third-degree murder by a jury.

James Shedrick threw up his hands, shook his head and yelled “What?” as the jury read aloud that he was guilty of third-degree murder and related offenses in the beating death of 20-month-old Isaiah McNeil in 2018.

The baby was declared dead at the hospital, after prosecutors say his mother came home, found the baby unconscious and called police who rushed the mother and child to the hospital.

Prosecutors alleged Shedrick, the mother’s boyfriend, beat the baby while he bathed him in the bathtub — and when police arrived, he left the three other young children at the home by themselves.

Jurors heard a taped interview from his 8-year-old brother who said Shedrick would whip both him and the baby with a belt sometimes, and that on the night of Aug. 20, 2018, he heard the baby repeatedly screaming, and also repeatedly heard Shedrick yelling for the baby to ‘shut up.”

Prosecutors say the boy’s liver, pancreas and aorta were lacerated. The boy’s small body was bruised and contused. The child died of his injuries.

Shedrick pleaded guilty in 2019 to third-degree murder charges, and then about a week later asked the judge to withdraw his plea - which the judge agreed to because of legal technicalities.   Because of the pandemic, the trial was pushed to this year.

Shedrick remains behind bars and will be sentenced in January. He faces decades in prison.

Comments / 11

Michael Barbee
3d ago

This story makes me feel upset because, no young child especially a 20 month old boy. He didn’t deserve to be treated badly by the hands of his dad. The father had no right treating him like he did,now he’s going to prison for along time. He won’t make where he’s going.

Reply(2)
7
Mz B.
2d ago

mothers, be careful who you allow around your children, be very careful. he was obviously crazy and should have never been left alone with them. thankful he will not be able to hurt another child for a long time. let's see how tough he is while in prison. Bubba and friends have a special surprise waiting for him. they don't like people who abuse women and children. I pray that the rest of your life is a living hell.

Reply(2)
6
Angela Murray
2d ago

This is heart breaking what could a baby that young could have possibly done to make him beat him to death prison is to good for him 🙏🏻 for the family may that baby RIP .

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Ex-Philly cop convicted of manslaughter to be sentenced on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, a former Philadelphia police officer convicted of manslaughter will learn his fate. A jury found Eric Ruch Jr. guilty in the shooting death of an unarmed man back in 2017.That sentencing hearing is set to take place around 9 a.m. This is the first jury trial conviction of an officer for an on-duty killing in Philadelphia's recorded history.  It's also the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer was on trial for murder.A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden. Plowden, was reportedly dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at his head. He was unarmed.The jury deliberated for a little more than two days, Before handing down their guilty verdict.CBS3 has been told the family of the deceased will be present for victim impact statements.Ruch and other officers testified that they thought Plowden was reaching for a gun. Ruch faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.The city paid out $1.2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought on by Plowden's widow.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Law & Crime

N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering 1-Year-Old Son She Saw as ‘Obstacle’ to Extramarital Affair Learns Her Fate

A 45-year-old New Jersey woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for killing her 17-month-old son who was suffocated to death with a cleaning wipe in 2018. Camden County Superior Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue ordered Heather Reynolds to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of young Axel Reynolds, prosecutors announced.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
proclaimerscv.com

Man Shot His Ex-Girlfriend 10 Times in Philadelphia, Vigil Was Held On Monday Night

A well-known employee of Target store was shot 10 times which led to her tragic death by her ex-boyfriend in Philadelphia and a vigil was held last night to. Sahmya Garcia, 21 years old, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Nov.8 just before 8:00 a.m. at Broad and Ellsworth streets. During the investigation, it was found that she was shot 10 times by her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Burney, police authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Two New Hope men found dead in their apartment

It remains unclear what caused the death of two men found in their New Hope apartment on Nov. 6, according to authorities. Israel Alavez Tapia, 38, and Gualberto Nabor Aguilar Garcia, 42, were discovered in the bedroom of the home at 78 Tow Path, commonly known as Ney Alley, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her office is investigating the cause and manner of the two men’s deaths. Both men were from San Juan Colorado, Oaxaca, Mexico.
NEW HOPE, PA
Daily Voice

Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report

A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

3,350 Heroin Decks Nabbed, 2 Arrested In Major Trenton Bust: Police

More than 3,300 decks of heroin were recovered and two suspects were hit with a slew of charges in a major drug bust in Trenton, authorities announced. Trenton VCU detectives were patroling the area of Kent Street and Chestnut Avenue (Columbus Park) onas a response to several complains regarding heroin sales, Police said in a Wednesday release.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

450 Pounds Of Pot Seized; South Jersey Couple Sold Marijuana Illegally From Storefront: Police

A pair of South Jersey residents were charged with illegally selling marijuana from a storefront, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Evesham Township Police Department Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, executed simultaneous search warrants at the 900 block of South Route 73 in Evesham and the 100 block of Cookstown New Egypt Road in Cookstown, police said.
COOKSTOWN, NJ
abc27.com

Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy