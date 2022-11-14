Read full article on original website
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?
The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Eastern Conference executive links Duncan Robinson to the Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has been involved in trade rumors for months. The rumor mills are swirling even more now, given that the 28-year-old has been supplanted in the rotation by other players. In an interesting new twist, an Eastern Conference executive recently linked Robinson to the Chicago Bulls.
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Fields tops fantasy football leaders over last four weeks
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the most valuable fantasy football quarterback in the last month. Over the past four weeks, Fields has 131.5 fantasy points, which is 38.9 points higher than the next highest player (Tua Tagovailoa, 92.6 points). In the last two weeks, Fields led the league in fantasy...
Fields nominated for second-straight FedEx ground player
Bears quarterback Justin Fields was nominated for his second consecutive NFL FedEx ground player of the week award for Week 10. Against the Lions on the ground, Fields ran for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was a 67-yarder, which accounted for the Bears' franchise records for longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run.
Ex-NFL running back says Fields is problem, not receivers
The consensus blame surrounding the Bears' offensive problems this season has pointed to the offense's supporting cast. The wide receivers and offensive line have been major problems to the Bears' offensive production this season, in the eyes of most outsiders and pundits. But, to one ex-NFL running back, the blame...
Fields held the ball for longest average time this season
Justin Fields holds the ball for a long time. Fields took an average of 4.07 seconds to throw the ball on Sunday against the Lions, according to Zebra Technologies statistics. He only threw the ball 20 times, but the fact remains he is spending a considerable amount of time with the ball in his hands.
NFL analyst says Fields, Kmet are Pro Bowl sleepers
Justin Fields and Cole Kmet have been a tantalizing tandem over the last few weeks. Do they each have a shot at making the NFL Pro Bowl team? One NFL analyst writes both are sleepers to contend for a spot. On Fields, David Carr wrote "Fields' talent and big playmaking...
Ryan Stonehouse named AFC special teams player of the week
The Titans had a grind-it-out victory over the Broncos on Sunday and punter Ryan Stonehouse was a significant contributor. He’s now been named AFC special teams player of the week for his performance. Stonehouse averaged 54 yards on his eight punts with a 47.3-yard net average. Three of his...
Ron Rivera gets choked up discussing late mother in postgame speech
What a win for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders. Washington went into South Philadelphia under the bright lights of Monday Night Football and stunned the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, taking down the NFC East rival Eagles 32-21. And the big-time upset victory was followed by an emotional postgame...
Taco Charlton sports detailed, custom taco chain
Immediately upon arrival at Halas Hall since the Bears acquired defensive end, Taco Charlton, those around him couldn't help but admire his chain, which was the shape of a taco. "I love my taco – my little supreme taco I have with me. So I got to take that everywhere...
Ayo Dosunmu seeks challenges with the Chicago Bulls while adapting to starting at point guard: ‘I want to soak up as much as possible’
Ayo Dosunmu wants to be pushed. That was the first request he made to coach Billy Donovan when the former Illinois guard joined the Chicago Bulls as a rookie. Donovan has been consistent in pushing Dosunmu since, a constant at the second-year guard’s elbow as he offers input and advice during games, practices and one-on-one film sessions. “He just wants me to reach my full potential,” Dosunmu ...
Looking back at NFL’s history in Mexico
The American football league is heading south of the border in Week 11 to play a game in Mexico. Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West battle. This will be the second time that these franchises face off in Mexico.
Detroit considered for NFL Week 11 game between Bills, Browns
The NFL has a decision to make. With a monster snowstorm hurling toward Buffalo, Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Browns could be played at an alternate location. The league reportedly is monitoring the blizzard while staying in contact with both clubs. According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Ford Field in Detroit has been speculated as a potential site for the game if it is moved from Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.
