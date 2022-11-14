ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?

The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR

Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields nominated for second-straight FedEx ground player

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was nominated for his second consecutive NFL FedEx ground player of the week award for Week 10. Against the Lions on the ground, Fields ran for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was a 67-yarder, which accounted for the Bears' franchise records for longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields held the ball for longest average time this season

Justin Fields holds the ball for a long time. Fields took an average of 4.07 seconds to throw the ball on Sunday against the Lions, according to Zebra Technologies statistics. He only threw the ball 20 times, but the fact remains he is spending a considerable amount of time with the ball in his hands.
NBC Sports

Ryan Stonehouse named AFC special teams player of the week

The Titans had a grind-it-out victory over the Broncos on Sunday and punter Ryan Stonehouse was a significant contributor. He’s now been named AFC special teams player of the week for his performance. Stonehouse averaged 54 yards on his eight punts with a 47.3-yard net average. Three of his...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chicago Tribune

Ayo Dosunmu seeks challenges with the Chicago Bulls while adapting to starting at point guard: ‘I want to soak up as much as possible’

Ayo Dosunmu wants to be pushed. That was the first request he made to coach Billy Donovan when the former Illinois guard joined the Chicago Bulls as a rookie. Donovan has been consistent in pushing Dosunmu since, a constant at the second-year guard’s elbow as he offers input and advice during games, practices and one-on-one film sessions. “He just wants me to reach my full potential,” Dosunmu ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Looking back at NFL’s history in Mexico

The American football league is heading south of the border in Week 11 to play a game in Mexico. Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West battle. This will be the second time that these franchises face off in Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Detroit considered for NFL Week 11 game between Bills, Browns

The NFL has a decision to make. With a monster snowstorm hurling toward Buffalo, Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Browns could be played at an alternate location. The league reportedly is monitoring the blizzard while staying in contact with both clubs. According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Ford Field in Detroit has been speculated as a potential site for the game if it is moved from Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy