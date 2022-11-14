ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-World Cup a good moment to bring Brazilians together again, says Raphinha

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OOlO_0jAjclXM00

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Barcelona winger Raphinha said the World Cup is a good moment to bring out the feeling of togetherness in the Brazilian people again as he recalled his country winning the 2002 title.

Raphinha, who made his Brazil debut in October 2021, will be appearing at his first World Cup in Qatar.

"I'm ready for the World Cup and I'm working hard to get there as good as I possibly can, both physically and mentally," Raphinha said in an interview published by Barca on Monday.

"The atmosphere is that of a winning national team, ambitious and wanting to win the title. There's a good vibe amongst the whole team.

"I don't see it as pressure, a team like Brazil is always a contender for the World Cup or any other title that they play for. The demand of the fans is normal because we are a high-quality team, with big names."

Raphinha joined Barcelona in July from Premier League side Leeds United to follow in the footsteps of Brazilian greats such as Romario, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar at the Nou Camp.

"It is normal that the fans are anxious for Brazil to win the sixth World Cup, and so are we," the 25-year-old said as he remembered their 2-0 win over Germany in the final in Japan 20 years ago thanks to two goals from Ronaldo.

"I don't remember too much about the 2002 World Cup because I was very young. (But) it was an incredible and indescribable feeling. All the Brazilian people hugged and were united. Now it's a good moment for it to bring us all together again."

Raphinha, who has 11 caps and has five international goals including three in World Cup qualifiers, is hopeful of repeating Brazil's 2002 triumph -- their record fifth world title.

"I promise that if we win the World Cup I will do the same as I did when we managed to keep Leeds in the Premier League last season, when I walked across the pitch on my knees," he said.

Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 24 against Serbia followed by Group G games with Switzerland and Cameroon.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
EW.com

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico marry after privately dating

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are now a pair of Mrs. Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who represented Argentina and Puerto Rico at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, respectively, revealed in a Instagram post that they got married. It was also the first time the pair had made public their relationship.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen reacts to critics after disobeying team orders at Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
Daily Mail

Neymar shows off incredible touch and Richarlison nails it but Antony has a nightmare - to the delight of his team-mates - as Brazil's World Cup stars try to control ball dropped by drone from 30 metres

Brazil kick-started their World Cup preparation in unusual fashion after the national squad partook in an intense training drill. The star-studded national team - who arrived in Turin on Monday to finalise their World Cup preparation - stood under a drone as it dropped a football from 30 metres in order to test their first-touch.
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy