Harris County, GA

High school friends start holiday light installation business

By Cole Trahan
 3 days ago

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a month ago, and Bowden said they had their first client about two weeks ago. They recently gained a fourth client.

The business currently covers Harris County and parts of Columbus.

All Bowden and Cosby currently do is put up and take down lights. They are willing to buy the lights or install lights that their clients already own.

“So we use C9 Christmas light bulbs,” Bowden said. “They’re big, and they’re bright.”

One of the friends’ clients was Larry Dorne, who synchronizes his lights to music.

“He lives in Sweetbay in Hamilton, Georgia, and we did all the lights around his house and basically outlined it, and it looks really good,” Bowden said.

Dorne only had good things to say about Bowden and Cosby’s work.

“I can’t do heights at all,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to do it for years, but these guys came over … They had my house all drawn out.”

Dorne said he and his wife ended up giving the friends “way more” than what they had originally asked for.

“They came out, him, Damian and his dad, and sometimes his mom … They came out and did all the lights. They basically custom made it cause I had the lights, but they had to do a lot of alterations to get them to work…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIN6F_0jAjcdTY00
Above is a home with holiday lights installed by R&D Holiday Decor.

Bowden said he isn’t trying to make a large amount of money.

“This is Harris County, Georgia, not New York City,” he said. “I’m not in the business to charge people for a ton. But we’re trying to save money for college and expenses that we’re going to have.”

Bowden said he hopes business will pick up after Thanksgiving. When January rolls around, he and Cosby anticipate being called to take lights down.

Bowden may continue working through other seasons.

“I’ve considered going into outdoor lighting, doing basic stuff for people, like around pools and just seeing where it takes me,” he said.

Bowden said working as a farmhand has gotten him used to using ladders and being on roofs, as well as taught him responsibility.

“Christmas lights is one of those things that stuck out to me,” he said. “You feel really good once you get done with a house and you get to light it up and see it at nighttime. And also, the customers that we’ve had so far are really appreciative of Christmas lights. It really makes the holiday season, makes people really happy.”

Bowden said Cosby doesn’t know if he’s going to college and might instead learn a trade. Bowden plans on attending Middle Georgia State University to study aviation. He said he is working on getting a private pilot’s license in Pine Mountain.

R&D Holiday Decor can be reached by texting (706) 577-8851.

Dorne’s light show is located at 766 Sweetbay Parkway in Hamilton. It will start Thanksgiving night at 6 p.m. Dorne said it usually runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, it will run until about 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, weather permitting, the show involves pyrotechnics.

