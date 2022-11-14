Read full article on original website
WATE
Veterans food pantry in Morristown
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee are teaming up to distribute food to veterans in East Tennessee.
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss.
WDEF
Historical preservation grants go to two local churches
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Preservation Office of the Tennessee Historical Commission will help save two local churches. The Commission announced almost a million dollars in preservation grants across the state on Wednesday. Two projects in Hamilton and Bradley counties will get a taste of it. They are donating...
Knoxville to Hohenwald: Aging Zoo Knoxville elephants will find refuge at the Elephant Sanctuary
Tonka, Jana and Edie — all aging elephants — will find refuge in Hohenwald, a small city in Middle Tennessee. For around seven decades, Zoo Knoxville has hosted elephants. Visitors would flock to see their stomping grounds, featuring some of the features native to their homeland in Africa.
WATE
3 charged following road rage situation
Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department.
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Blount County using glass recycling to help with road projects
Blount County is now one of the few places Tennesseans can recycle glass in the state.
Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness
Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.
WATE
Federal lawsuit filed against Diocese of Knoxville
A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a Gatlinburg priest at a grief counseling session filed a federal lawsuit in November 2022 against the priest and the Diocese of Knoxville.
WTVC
Tennessee distillery helps military members get home for holidays
LYNCHBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee-based Jack Daniel Distillery is continuing a more than decade-long tradition of helping military service members and their families get home for the holidays. The distillery producing Jack Daniel’s whiskey is again teaming with the military support group Armed Services YMCA for the project.
WATE
Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can't get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that's exactly what
WATE
Flu activity in Knox County
A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels.
WATE
Federal lawsuit against Gatlinburg priest trial set Feb. 15
The trial for Father Antony Devassey Punnackal has been moved to federal court.
Garden & Gun
Driving Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau
I live in the same county in Tennessee where I grew up. If you had told this to the teenage version of myself, he would have had a panic attack. In the nineties, living in Winchester, Tennessee, the county seat of Franklin County, I felt so isolated; everything that interested me (music, film, books, food, museums) always seemed out of reach. I imagined that if I cared about something, I’d have to search it out, and leave. So I did, and I stayed away for nearly ten years. But the longer I stayed away, the more I felt the pull of returning, as if each new experience were preparing me to go home. In 2005, two jobs opened up at the University of the South in Sewanee, back home in Franklin County, on the Cumberland Plateau. My wife, Leigh Anne, had gone to school at Sewanee. I’d grown up in the nearby valley. What in the world would it be like to return to the place I thought I’d left behind forever?
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery
ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Google to give state $14.5 million for tracking Tennesseans
Google will be paying over $390 million dollars in a multistate settlement with attorneys general from Tennessee and 39 other states because of its location tracking practices within Google account settings, according to a release from the Tennessee Attorney General's Office.
livingnewdeal.org
Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN
Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
