Tennessee State

Veterans food pantry in Morristown

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee are teaming up to distribute food to veterans in East Tennessee.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Historical preservation grants go to two local churches

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Preservation Office of the Tennessee Historical Commission will help save two local churches. The Commission announced almost a million dollars in preservation grants across the state on Wednesday. Two projects in Hamilton and Bradley counties will get a taste of it. They are donating...
TENNESSEE STATE
3 charged following road rage situation

Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Federal lawsuit filed against Diocese of Knoxville

A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a Gatlinburg priest at a grief counseling session filed a federal lawsuit in November 2022 against the priest and the Diocese of Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee distillery helps military members get home for holidays

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee-based Jack Daniel Distillery is continuing a more than decade-long tradition of helping military service members and their families get home for the holidays. The distillery producing Jack Daniel’s whiskey is again teaming with the military support group Armed Services YMCA for the project.
TENNESSEE STATE
Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Flu activity in Knox County

A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Federal lawsuit against Gatlinburg priest trial set Feb. 15

The trial for Father Antony Devassey Punnackal has been moved to federal court.
GATLINBURG, TN
Driving Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau

I live in the same county in Tennessee where I grew up. If you had told this to the teenage version of myself, he would have had a panic attack. In the nineties, living in Winchester, Tennessee, the county seat of Franklin County, I felt so isolated; everything that interested me (music, film, books, food, museums) always seemed out of reach. I imagined that if I cared about something, I’d have to search it out, and leave. So I did, and I stayed away for nearly ten years. But the longer I stayed away, the more I felt the pull of returning, as if each new experience were preparing me to go home. In 2005, two jobs opened up at the University of the South in Sewanee, back home in Franklin County, on the Cumberland Plateau. My wife, Leigh Anne, had gone to school at Sewanee. I’d grown up in the nearby valley. What in the world would it be like to return to the place I thought I’d left behind forever?
TENNESSEE STATE
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery

ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
ONEIDA, TN
Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN

Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
KNOXVILLE, TN

